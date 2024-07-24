Willmott charges into contention in CHFL player of the year

Newlyn midfielder Sean Willmott is on the charge in The Courier CHFL Player of the Year Award.
He has closed with eight votes of the lead after playing a starring role in a shortened match on Saturday.
While most players struggled to handle heavy, cold conditions which led to the game being called off at half-time, Willmott did not miss a beat.
He polled a maximum 10 votes.
Willmott has moved to 55 votes - just eight behind leader Kynan Raven with four rounds to play.
Raven is on 63 and Hepburn's Brad McKay 62.
Raven received four votes against Clunes, while McKay did not add to his tally.
Voting now goes into camera, with the winner to be announced at CHFL best and fairest count and presentation night.
BUNINYONG V DAYLESFORD
9-Jordan Schroder (D)
7-Andrew Panayi (D)
5-Derick Micallef (B)
3-Alex Boyse (D)
2-Lachlan Burbridge (B), Michael Cummings (D)
1-Chris Molivas (D), Lee Johnston (D)
WAUBRA V BUNGAREE
10-Joel Mahar (B)
7-Darcy Jenkins (W)
5-Grant Trevenen (B)
4-Ben Dodd (B)
2-Alex McPherson (W)
1-John Butler (B), Joel Gallagher (B)
SKIPTON V CRESWICK
9-Aaron Sedgwick (C)
5-Pat Graham (S)
4-Pat Taranto (C)
3-Declan Phillips (S), Ryan Cox (C)
2-Will Preston (C), Mitch Gilbert (S)
1-Marcus Hottes (C), Jarrod McIntyre (C)
CLUNES V CARNGHAM-LINTON
7-Dean O'Brien (CL)
5-Tarun Raven (CL)
4-Kynan Raven (CL), Tyson Scoble (CL)
3-Charlie Lloyd (CL), Matt Ryan (C)
2-Brody benson (CL)
1-Jarrod O'Brien (CL), Matthew Kasparian (Cl)
NEWLYN V SPRINGBANK
10-Sean Willmott (N)
8-Pat Glanford (S)
5-Dan Wehrung (N)
3-Mitch Phillips (N)
2-Justin Simpson (S), Tom Nash (NB)
1-Jack Simpson (S)
BEAUFORT V GORDON
8-Adam Toohey (G), Jessie Lampi (G)
7-Mick Nolan (G)
3-Sam Griffiths (G)
2-Mitch Jenkins (B)
1-Josh McDermott (B), Macauley Griffiths (G)
HEPBURN V DUNNSTOWN
10-Ricky Ferraro (H)
7-Tom Wardell (D), Jordan Grant (H)
3-Mitch Tuddenham (D)
2-Dan O'Halloran (H)
1-Pat Britt (D)
BALLAN V ROKEWOOD-CORIDNHAP
6-Matt Aikman (RC)
5-Ash Mullane (B)
4-Jordan Lingard (B), Mack Rivett (RC)
3-Luke Philp (RC), Trae Van Leth (B)
2-Auden Tanner (B), Zac Priddle (RC)
1-Jackson Ford (RC)
63-Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
62-Brad McKay (Hepburn)
55-Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
46-Will Henderson (Dunnstown)
40-Blake Colley (Ballan), Declan Phillips (Skipton), Mack Rivett (Rokewood-Corindhap), Tom Wakefield
39-Alex Boyse (Daylesford)
38-Chris Molivas (Daylesford)
35-Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton)
34-Pat Graham (Skipton), Tom Wardell (Dunnstown)
33-Jack Robertson (Buninyong), Jacob Maddock (Skipton), Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton)
32-Cam Kimber (Learmonth), Tarun Raven (Carngham-Linton)
31-Jacob Coxall (Buninyong), Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Will Green (Learmonth)
30-Darcy Jenkins (Waubra), Jordan Schroder (Daylesford)
