Meet the coach who led our Miners to finals for the first time in 11 years

BEFORE WNBL coach Kennedy Kereama walked through the door at Selkirk Stadium, the women's Miners team had not made a final since 2013.
"It was an opportunity to basically come in and help rebuild a program from scratch," Kereama said. "That challenge to me was exciting and it's certainly something I've had a lot of experience in doing."
As head coach of the women's team, Kereama brought a wealth of experience to Ballarat - he has previously worked as head coach of the Tall Ferns, New Zealand's women's basketball team.
Kereama also works in a newly-created role at the Miners as high-performance director, where he oversees junior and senior programs at the club.
"You walk in to Ballarat and you see the the type of resources you have at your disposal and the facilities, and you get a very hard working association that has a pretty proud history," he said. "I think for me it was an easy decision."
For the other six months of the year, Kereama coaches the Bendigo Spirit in the Women's National Basketball League, which is the highest level of women's basketball in Australia.
He said another reason for taking on the position was so he could be involved with coaching all year round, which is what he did previously when coaching the NZ national team.
"I selfishly wanted to coach 12 months of the year," he said. "NBL1 was an opportunity for me to be able to continue to coach."
Kereama signed onto three years with the Miners, and said he was welcomed and supported right from the beginning.
"I see a lot of hard working and caring people that want to see this program continue to grow and work," he said. "I certainly have felt incredibly supported by everyone at all levels at the club here.
"So my experience has been really positive."
The Miners eased into their success this year and their performance has been highlighted by the latter third of the season.
Last week's match in the first round of finals marked their ten game winning streak.
"A lot of our results in the first two thirds of the season were circumstances of people coming in late," Kereama said.
The winning streak began the week star player Jaz Shelley returned from the United States to join the Miners.
No one could have foreseen one of the greatest challenges Kereama said the Miners faced during the season.
"We've obviously been riddled with injuries and unavailability," he said. "We basically haven't played a single game with a full team yet this season."
Just last week, young Miner Ella Gordon sustained what look to be a serious knee injury against Eltham, and Micah Simpson returned after about a two-month recovery from her injury.
But Kereama said the players supported each other along the way, and fostered a great sense of community in the team - their close-knit relationship comes across on court.
"I certainly play my part as coach with that," he said. "Putting in a system of play, offensively and defensively, that suits the capabilities and skill level of our team.
"But a lot of it really just comes to this group spending a lot of time getting together, we do a lot of things together off the court.
"I think that level of camaraderie is really important in sport."
Kereama said he isn't one to go off with excitement - he tends to stay "even keel" in most situations.
"Even if I'd won the Powerball, I'd probably have the same response in every situation," he said.
But getting the team to finals was one of his top moments so far at the Miners.
"Seeing how much it means to people," he said. "Sometimes you forget in community sport a lot of people ride the highs and lows with you, particularly the basketball community, and it obviously means a lot to them."
The Miners will need to win the elimination final on Saturday against top team in the league Knox if they are progress to the next round of finals.
The game will tip off at the Raiders' home court at 5.30pm.
