Preserving history in Lake Wendouree

In the heart of Ballarat stands a testament to architectural history, where the echoes of prayers have gracefully given way to the laughter of bustling family life.
Once a revered early-1900s church, this distinguished building has been artfully transformed into a luxurious family home, melding the charm of its rustic red bricks with modern comforts.
Step inside and you're greeted by stunning original features that speak of a bygone era.
The dining and family area boasts the most magnificent leadlight window, casting colorful kaleidoscopes of light onto gatherings with family and friends.
Ascend the elegant stairwell, where these timeless windows continue to grace the path to the upper levels, imbuing each step with a sense of history and grandeur.
On the ground level, the main bedroom suite provides a sanctuary of tranquility. A custom-fitted walk-in robe complements the sparkling ensuite, complete with double vanities and an oversized shower, providing a retreat within this historic haven.
Upstairs, four additional bedrooms are serviced by a family bathroom showcasing a breathtaking round leadlight window, inviting moments of relaxation in its bath, surrounded by dancing reflections of light.
A hub of culinary creativity, the kitchen features abundant bench and cupboard space, 900mm hot plates, wall ovens, a dishwasher and a charming butler's pantry. The central island bench beckons family gatherings over meals and leisurely Sunday mornings with the newspapers.
Comfort extends beyond aesthetics with underfloor hydronic heating, split-system air conditioning, and ducted heating and cooling upstairs, ensuring year-round comfort throughout the spacious interior.
Outside, a private yard beckons with a solar-heated salt-chlorinated pool, perfect for entertaining or quiet relaxation.
Above the double garage, a versatile space awaits for an older child, as a hobby room, or even a creative income-generating B&B with its kitchenette and rooftop entertaining area.
Location adds further allure, nestled near the serene Lake Wendouree and within metres of Ballarat's premier schools and the CBD, providing convenience and community connection.
This home is more than a residence; it is a testament to adaptive reuse, where historical reverence meets modern functionality.
