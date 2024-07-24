A weekend wine helped save Michael's life. Now he's going dry

A TYPICAL Saturday afternoon routine of wine and a packet of chips inadvertently saved Michael Dickson's life.
He knew his ritual meant he should really book a cholesterol test to start the new year in 2019.
Blood screenings showed elevated prostate specific antigen levels, better known as PSAs, that had significantly risen within nine months.
Mr Dickson had no symptoms. A series of tests, scans and a biopsy followed and and by early February Mr Dickson was officially diagnosed with prostate cancer - that day was World Cancer Day.
In early April, Mr Dickson has a prostatectomy - that day marked 23 years since one of his elder sisters had died with cancer that was believed to have originated in her stomach.
Diagnosis took Mr Dickson completely by surprise.
His cancer went away but started to creep back again late in 2023. By January this year Mr Dickson had completed 37 rounds of radiation in the Ballarat Austin Radiation Oncology Centre, which is located inside Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
Blood screenings showed he was once more cancer free by Easter.
And so, Mr Dickson has given up his wine this month with renewed purpose. This is the second consecutive year he undertaken Dry July to raise money for cancer research and advocacy bodies across the nation.
Mr Dickson hoped sharing his story would importantly encourage people - especially men - to pay attention to their health and be proactive in looking after their health.
"Family history is so important," Mr Dickson said. "I'd never known how important until January last year at my sister's funeral in Brisbane, when I ran into relatives I had not seen in years.
"One of my father's brothers has six sons all going through prostate cancer treatment.
"I'm the youngest of six and the fourth to be diagnosed with cancer...cousins on my mum's side had bowel cancer. I'd never really thought about it."
Mr Dickson, who hails from Brisbane, had moved to Melbourne with his then-partner in 2015 and it was his former partner and friends who helped him juggle appointments.
In moving to Ballarat on a whim - and partly because rentals were too hard to secure in Brisbane - Mr Dickson found a strong community of support through his radiation treatment.
He considered himself lucky to have been quite well after his surgery and again through radiation, excepting the need for more "nana naps".
The almost-75-year-old found staff inside Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre, which houses the radiation hub inside the Base Hospital, were young enough to have been his grand children. But they impressed him greatly in their care and knowledge.
Mr Dickson said he continued to find some men still had a misconception about what a prostate check entailed, and in turn this prevented them from routine screenings.
"It's just a blood test now," Mr Dickson said. "Age should not come into it either. if it's in your family, get a check."
Mr Dickson has lifted his Dry July fundraising goal to $1200 after reaching his initial target of $1000 for his efforts this month.
He is raising money for Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. You can support him here.
