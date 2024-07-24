From laksa, venison, or French sweets - city launches pie competition

August has been crowned the month of pies again in Ballarat, with hospitality venues offering 28 different pies over 31 days.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said this event was all about encouraging more people to enjoy hospitality venues not just in Ballarat but across the wider region.
"There really is a great range, there will be something for everyone," he said.
"I think we need to be mindful that we are talking at a time when cost of living pressures are important and difficult."
Cr Hudson said both households and businesses were doing it tough, but was hopeful residents would be able to "put money back into tills" and support employment in the region.
This year there will be 23 savoury and five sweet pies on offer from venues in the Ballarat central business district, as well as in Creswick, Learmonth and Buninyong.
The event works to encourage residents to try different hospitality venues as well as encouraging visitors to Ballarat for the day or weekend to try a self guided pie tour.
The competition in 2023 sold 2,500 pies.
Tourism Midwest chair John Pandazopoulos said in a statement this proved the event can "deliver on its goal of getting people out and exploring the region during the tail end of winter".
Last year August was the second most popular month for daytrip travel to the region.
The pie competition was coming to an end as the Ballarat International Foto Biennale opened on August 26, 2023.
Reigning champion Lilly Wright will be putting together a laksa pie as a tribute to her mum.
She said it was one of her favourite dishes her mum made and was something she would always request.
"Unfortunately she passed away last week, so this is a tribute to her ... it's her recipe," she said.
At the start of 2024, Ms Wright opened her first storefront in Colosseum Walk.
She said winning the 2023 pie competition gave her the confidence to keep expanding her business and offering new flavours to Ballarat.
The event offers an opportunity to encourage return customers and follows other hospitality restaurants diversifying their offering into the evening.
Kilderkin Distillery owner Rebecca Mathews said they like to look for ways to make their distillery stand out and collaborate with other small businesses.
Their venison pie was picked to pair well with gin and uses recycled botanicals both in the pastry and filling.
"I think people are into sustainable practices," she said.
