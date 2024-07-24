Invermay house gutted by fire

A house north of Ballarat has been gutted by fire.
Crews arrived at the house on Rose Hill Road in Invermay about noon on Wednesday after the first call was received about 11.52am.
Six CFA and FRV trucks attended the scene.
CFA District Duty Officer Lachlan Redman said no one was home at the time and there were no injuries reported.
Mr Redman said the cause was yet to be determined and will be looked into by investigators.
"Crews worked really quickly to extinguish the fire," he said.
A CFA spokesperson said the incident was declared under control at 1.20pm, and deemed safe at 1.52pm.
A separate double garage also appears to have sustained minimal damage.
Solar panels mounted to the roof were completely destroyed.
An older couple lived in the home.
Witnesses at the scene saw multiple fire vehicles rushing to the address, with firefighters seen in gasmasks.
CFA units from Invermay, Miners Rest, Wendouree and Glen Park were among the crews in attendance.
