Disgraced GP made to pay $150,000 to sexual assault victim

Disgraced western Victorian doctor Martin Lee has been ordered to pay over $100,000 in compensation to a patient he sexually assaulted during a GP visit.
The woman, given the pseudonym Shannon Myrtle by the court to protect her identity, took Lee to court on July 8, seeking payment for the continued mental injuries caused by an incident in October 2017.
Myrtle was one of Lee's four victims, who were sexually abused by the former GP during his time at a clinic in the rural town of Avoca.
Lee assaulted Myrtle during a consultation for cellulitis in her breasts where she was inappropriately touched for a short time.
The former GP was sentenced on four charges of sexual assault at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on February 28, 2023. He was given a year-long prison sentence combined with a two-year community corrections order.
At a hearing on July 8, Magistrate Guillaume Bailin set out the relevant legal principles and factors he needed to consider when determining a compensation order, and how much needed to be paid.
A compensation order may be claimed when there is pain and suffering as a direct result of the offence, and for expenses incurred by the victim for counselling services stemming from the offence.
The magistrate said 'injury' could include mental illness and harm as well as physical injuries.
Magistrate Bailin said three principles had to be satisfied when awarding a compensation order, that is; Was the offender found guilty or convicted of an offence? Has the applicant suffered injury? Was that injury a direct result of the offence?
On all three points Magistrate Bailin said the answer was 'yes', leaving the question of the amount owing to the victim for compensation.
As part of his consideration for the amounts, Magistrate Bailin looked at a psychologist's report compiled as part of an earlier Victims of Crime Assistance Tribunal claim made by Myrtle.
The report's author, Dr Melinda Metaxas, said Myrtle was "overtly distressed" throughout their conversations and that her depression and stress was "extremely severe to severe" when compared to the sample adult population.
Dr Metaxas concluded Myrtle presented with post-traumatic stress disorder, leading to heightened fear, anxiety and depression - with a clear link between the symptoms and the sexual assault.
Lee represented himself at the July compensation hearing, and questioned the origins of Myrtle's mental injuries.
"The primary challenge brought by (Lee) is that any mental injury suffered was not as a direct result of the offending, but rather that injury could be attributed to a constellation or cumulation of various traumas experienced by (Myrtle)," Magistrate Bailin said.
Lee also sought costs for "mental suffering" caused by the compensation claim, which he called a "malicious claim" and "ambulance-chasing behaviour".
Magistrate Bailin ultimately ordered a compensation sum of $150,450 to be paid to Myrtle by Lee, as well as legal costs.
The magistrate also made scathing comments about Lee's conduct during the hearing, and applauded the courage of Myrtle in his findings.
"How (Lee's) case was conducted cannot in my view be attributed solely to inexperience with the legal system or lack of familiarity with defending an application," Magistrate Bailin said.
"(Myrtle) was put through a course of character attack that was at odds with the plea summary and the facts. (Myrtle) was required to sit through all of it in silence, silently crying at points.
"This was despite attempts by the court to set guardrails on a number of occasions.
"The one saving grace has been that (Myrtle) was not cross-examined. Even allowing for the fact that (Lee) is self-represented, and just wanted to have his chance to have his say, he went far beyond that, and to such an extent that does warrant a costs order."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380
