The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Disgraced GP made to pay $150,000 to sexual assault victim

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 24 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

Disgraced western Victorian doctor Martin Lee has been ordered to pay over $100,000 in compensation to a patient he sexually assaulted during a GP visit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.