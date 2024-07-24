City Oval to carry heaviest workload in BFNL finals

The Ballarat Football Netball League will spread the finals workload across nine grounds.
Football and netball finals start with the BFLW on on Sunday, August 11, and contine with juniors and seniors until Saturday, September 21.
City Oval has been allocated the most matches with five, including the junior and senior grand finals.
The main ground at Marty Busch Reserve and Darley Park will each have four finals.
WEEK 1
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
Elimination final: Marty Busch
Qualifying final: Darley Park
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Elimination final: Darley Park
WEEK 2
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Semi-final: Darley Park
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Semi-final: City Oval
WEEK 3
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Preliminary final: Marty Busch Reserve
WEEK 4
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Grand final: City Oval
WEEK 1
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Qualifying final: City Oval
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
Elimination final: Alfredton No.1
Elimination final: Alfredton No.2
WEEK 2
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Semi-final: CE Brown Reserve
Semi-final: Northern Oval No.2
WEEK 3
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Preliminary final: Marty Busch No.1
WEEK 4
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Grand final: City Oval
WEEK 1
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
Qualifying final: City Oval
Elimination final: Marty Busch No.1
Elimination final: Marty Busch No.2
WEEK 2
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18
Semi-final: CE Brown Reserve
Semi-final: Darley Park
WEEK 3
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
Preliminary final: Eastern Oval
WEEK 4
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
Grand final: Eastern Oval
CITY OVAL
Sunday, August 11
Saturday, August 24
Sunday, September 8
Sunday, September 15
Saturday, September 21
EASTERN OVAL
Sunday, August 25
Saturday, August 31
MARTY BUSCH RESERVE No.1
Sunday, August 11
Saturday, August 31
Sunday, September 8
Saturday, September 14
MARTY BUSCH RESERVE No.2
Sunday, August 11
CE BROWN RESERVE
Sunday, August 18
Sunday, September 1
NORTHERN OVAL No.2
Sunday, September 1
DARLEY PARK
Sunday, August 18
Saturday, August 31
Sunday, September 1
Saturday, September 7
ALFREDTON No.1
Sunday, August 25
ALFREDTON No.2
Sunday, August 25
