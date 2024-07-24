The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Dates set for first performance at Her Majesty's Theatre

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 24 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside the stage three works at Her Majesty's Theatre taken in Feburary 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Inside the stage three works at Her Majesty's Theatre taken in Feburary 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The doors of Ballarat's most prominent theatre have an opening date, as stars start to announce performances for the end of 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on the issues facing Ballarat. Something bothering you in the community or want to see change? Send an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.