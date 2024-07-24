Dates set for first performance at Her Majesty's Theatre

The doors of Ballarat's most prominent theatre have an opening date, as stars start to announce performances for the end of 2024.
Singer Marcia Hines has moved her performance dates from November 10 at the Civic Hall to November 24 at Her Majesty's Theatre.
Organisers for the 50th anniversary concert tour said in a statement they have reached out to ticket holders about the new date and location.
The theatre has been out of action since 2023 when the stage three, $15 million renovation project started.
This stage focused on accessibility upgrades, installing a new lift, ramps and handrails as well as updated safety measures.
The 150-year-old building is Australia's oldest continually operating theatre but for audience members and performers who cannot navigate stairs, the Ballarat treasure has been inaccessible.
While the project was first expected to take 14 months to complete, timelines have been pushed back because of issues discovered during demolition.
This included rotten floor structures, unstable ground, contaminated soil, historic fire damage, wiring issues and wall instability, adding time and a budget increase of $2.4 million.
In February, builders anticipated work would be ready by August.
Then in May, the timeline was pushed back again, and construction is now expected to be completed by October - with six weeks left for equipment installation and testing before Hines takes to the stage.
The delayed dates were disappointing for Royal South Street as some Melbourne and interstate schools may decide not to travel to Ballarat if they are not performing on the prestigious stage.
But community theatre groups in Ballarat, including Lyric Theatre, are looking forward to performing there in 2025.
Earlier this year the theatre was collecting expressions of interest for performances up to August 2025, which closed in March.
Australian singer Daryl Braithwaite and magician Cosentino are also booked in for performances in December and January.
