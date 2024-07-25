Good call on 'challenging environment' for young umpires

EIGHTEEN-year-old Damian Irvin has umpired since he was 12, running alongside his father and brother on the boundary line.
As a former Ballarat Swans footballer, he loves the involvement he has in the game through umpiring.
"Just being in the game of football," he said. "It's a great sport."
But it's not all sunshine and rainbows out on the field, and Irvin said copping flak could take a toll - particularly on young umpires.
"Obviously you can't please everyone," he said. "When you make a decision out there 50 per cent of people are going to like you, and the other 50 per cent aren't.
"It's more the younger kids, when they cop the abuse it's harder on them."
But it's not just abuse that's posing a challenge for young umpires.
Last week's Central Highland's Football League senior match between Newlyn and Springbank was dramatically called off after players and umpires suffered signs of hypothermia.
Ballarat Football Umpires Association operations lead Billy Mitchell described what happened on the weekend as a "unique situation", and said the decision ultimately came from the clubs to call off the game.
"Look, it's a challenging environment," he said. "Sometimes when it gets cold but most of the time, our umpires are pretty keen to kind of get out there and and participate rain, hail or shine.
"Usually it's the umpires that are kind of making that call but on this occasion, it's the clubs that both wanted to pull it off."
Mitchell has been with the BFUA for five years, and said the association has seen an overall improvement in participation this year.
According to Mitchell their greatest challenge was retention of umpires, which had been their focus in the past couple of years.
"It's about creating a really good environment where people feel welcome and included," he said. "And making sure there's opportunities for them to develop."
The association's hard work is paying off, and Mitchell said they're seeing record numbers at training and on the boundary each week. BFUA is home to more than 400 umpires.
"Overall respect for umpires is improving," he said. "But we still have pockets where we do see bad behaviour.
"Usually, it's the leadership of the club that that causes that issue but we're working with all clubs in the league to try and improve the match day environment."
The BFUA is working to help the issue through their club community engagement program, where they source umpires from the football clubs.
"So when on match day they see those umpires out there, they kind of resonate with knowing who they are," he said. "They're less likely to abuse them."
National property developers Goldfields, developer of the Winterfield community in Winter Valley, has announced a new partnership with the BFUA.
The sponsorship provides the association with more money to invest in their programs.
"More investment in umpiring helps us to put on more coaching resources, more staff and provide more opportunities for umpires to develop," Mitchell said.
Goldfields' national director Paul Cicchiello said they were "thrilled" to be a partner to the BFUA.
"Though its commitment to the development of umpires, the Ballarat Football Umpires Association plays a critical role in fostering grassroots football participation within the Ballarat region," Cicchiello said.
"We look forward to contributing to the growth and success of football umpiring in Ballarat over the next three years."
