Butterflies, leaves and marks from every child in town add to growing mural

BUTTERFLIES have become the talking point in Creswick with a flutter emerging not far from the middle of town.
The colourful display is helping to grow a project that started in 2023 at Creswick Neighbourhood Centre - and every primary school and kindergarten pupil in town has made their mark.
Their goal has been to share their take on Indigenous-inspired art as a follow to NAIDOC Week, a celebration of First Nations peoples.
Creswick, Creswick North and St Augustine's primary school pupils had a sing-a-long party to unveil the murals, fixed to the side of the neighbourhood centre's Indigenous garden, on July 24.
Creswick Kids Choir member Willow, aged 11, was on hand to help musician Stella Savy teach actions to accompany Indigenous songs for the party.
"I thought [Stella] might need a bit of help," Willow said. "I was nervous...It was fun."
More than 400 children contributed to the design with wooden butterflies and leaves crafted by Creswick's men and women's shed members.
Creswick artist Dale Oliver pulled it altogether using a range of materials for backing.
"It was great fun to do it and especially to see the kids today," Oliver said. "I felt they all loved it."
Creswick Neighbour Centre is on Dja Dja Wurrung country.
The Indigenous garden project has grown with community working bees, funding from Hepburn Shire, Wesley College students getting involved in research and planting, and extra advice from Djaara foodie groups like Murnong Mammas.
Creswick Neighbourhood Centre has also become a vital meeting point for people in need amid the rising cost of living crisis with a monthly warm lunch and food pantry.
Already children visiting the centre have been finding their butterfly or leaves - and ones made by their friends - and plan to bring back their parents to share the stories.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.