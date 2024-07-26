Plans released for Lydiard Street level crossing, with swinging gates placement

Further details on the future of the Lydiard Street level crossing, and the fate of its heritage swinging gates, have been revealed in documents lodged with Heritage Victoria.
Plans for the proposed future layout of the Lydiard Street level crossing were included in a heritage impact statement for the site, compiled after a hotly-debated community consultation process.
The timber heritage gates were destroyed by a runaway train in May 2020, resulting in the installation of modern boom gates at the crossing to allow Lydiard Street to re open to traffic.
The document, produced by Melbourne heritage architecture firm Lovell Chen, detail the heritage significance of the crossing and its swinging gates, as well as the five options proposed for the sites following the 2020 crash.
An option to keep the salvaged gates at the site, non-operable, alongside the tracks was settled on.
The plan would see salvaged remnants of the heritage gates, stored off-site at a Wendouree depot, reinstalled in a "proximate" position to the current electronic boom gates.
Two gate posts at the site would be retained, and a third relocated to the site of a fourth gate post which was destroyed in 2020 and not reinstalled.
"The gate posts are to be managed as a 'ruin' or remnant, a legitimate heritage approach," the report stated.
The approach was seen as a preferable alternative to taking the salvaged remains of the gates to another location as part of an educational display.
"With the proposed interpretation, the opportunity to appreciate the function of the level crossing and the historical functional relationships of these co-located elements will remain evident and this will maintain the appreciation of the technical significance of the place overall," the report stated.
V/Line are also seeking an extension of the site's heritage overlay on the crossing's eastern side to accommodate for the new layout.
The heritage impact statement compiled on behalf of V/Line was necessary due to the heritage overlay covering the Ballarat Train Station and railway precinct.
With the impact statement now tendered, the decision now rests with Heritage Victoria to grant, deny or make changes to the permit.
The statement is advertised in its entirety online on Heritage Victoria's website.
