Rat-tailed teen stole charity money, bingo machine during six week crime spree

A rat-tailed thief who stole Royal Children's Hospital fundraising money from a primary school has targeted more than 15 locations during a "prolific" crime spree.
Mason Quarrell, 19, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 23, 2024, to more than 40 charges relating to the spate of thefts, which occurred across about six weeks earlier this year.
Between April 8 and 19 May, 2024, Quarrel, who was regularly accompanied by other offenders, broke into or stole items from various locations across the state, most of which were small businesses and community organisations.
In many of these instances, the 19-year-old used a bar to jemmy open the doors of establishments or smashed windows to gain entry.
He then raided the establishments, sometimes leaving empty handed, but on other occasions taking up to thousands of dollars.
Some of the locations targeted during the series of thefts included Clunes IGA, a takeaway outlet on Coronet Street Wendouree, Newlyn Football Club, Daylesford Bowls Club, Ballarat Vintage and Collectables, Newstead IGA and Maldon Newsagency.
On April 11, Quarrell stole several spray paint cans from Bunnings, during which time he was identified by CCTV footage as having a rats-tail haircut and wearing a "distinctive" pair of blue runners.
During subsequent thefts, Quarrell was captured on multiple different CCTV feeds wearing the distinctive shoes.
On May 23, Quarrell was among a group of thieves who broke into Anakie Football Club in the early hours of the morning and stole a bingo machine valued at $1000.
About an hour later, the group then broken into the principal's office of Ballan Primary School, and stole a box containing $40 and a further $30 of money raised for the Royal Children's Hospital Appeal.
Quarrell is also charged with stealing a plumber's Holden Colorado work vehicle valued at $30,000 from their Mount Helen home on April 11.
The young-thief was eventually arrested by police on May 24, in a Mount Pleasant home, and was found with a variety of stolen items and and the pair of distinctive blue runners.
During Tuesday's hearing, Quarrell's lawyer said their client had committed the "prolific" number of thefts to fund a growing drug addiction.
They said the 19-year-old was homeless at the time of the offences, and was also using the stolen proceeds to pay for short-term motel stays.
"[Quarrell's time in custody] has been the most stability he has experienced in some time," they said.
The lawyer also asked magistrate Julia Barling to consider releasing Quarrell on a community corrections order [CCO] as he had not committed any violent offences.
In response, a police prosecutor said Quarrell had targeted small businesses and sporting clubs in remote areas where there was little chance police could respond.
"In the current climate they're stealing charity tins," the prosecutor said.
"[This is] a massive escalation since he [Quarrell] was last before the court, this is serious offending in my submission and ought only to be dealt with by a substantial period of imprisonment."
Ms Barling said she was concerned by Quarrell's "massive escalation" in criminal behaviour.
"This can only be described as a six-week crime spree," she said.
"The victim's are small businesses, these small businesses are already doing it tough."
Quarrel was sentenced to four months in prison with 83 days already served.
If the 19-year-old had been found guilty at a contested hearing, Ms Barling said she would have sentenced him to six months behind bars.
Once released, Quarrell will be subject to a 12 month CCO, which he was serving at the time of his arrest.
"You need to make a choice about how you behave when you're released," Ms Barling said to the 19-year-old.
"That will determine if you keep coming back into custody, or if you move your life in a more positive direction."
