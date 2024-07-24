CHFL clubs have had their say on Maryborough's interest in joining in 2025

Central Highlands Football League clubs have had their say on Maryborough Magpies' interest in becoming the competition's 18th team.
A majority of clubs have given a thumbs down to the informal approach.
Maryborough, which plays in the Bendigo league, lodged an expression of interest with the CHFL in June, asking about the possibility of joining the competition next season.
The CHFL chose to canvass its clubs on the issue to provide an initial guide for Maryborough.
CHFL administrator Diane Ryan said 10 clubs had rejected the idea outright with a definitive no.
She said only one had replied that it would be in favour of Maryborough joining.
Ryan said three clubs were "on the fence" wanting more information and the remaining three had not replied by the deadline.
She said the response had been passed onto Maryborough.
It is now in the Magpies' hands as to whether they make a formal application to play in the CHFL.
Ryan said the Central Highlands Netball League had been kept informed through the process.
She said there were concerns that Maryborough was not this year fielding what would be required as a full complement of football and netball teams in the CHFL and CHNL.
This is a second setback for Maryborough's hope of finding a new home after an extended period of struggling to be competitive in the Bendigo Football Netball League.
The Maryborough Castlemaine District league has knocked back a formal from Maryborough to join its competition.
Maryborough joined the Bendigo FNL in 1992 after leaving the Ballarat FNL.
It is winless in the senior football competition this season and is not fielding a reserves side.
