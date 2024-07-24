Invermay home gutted by fire

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories from our newsroom.
An older couple have lost their home north of Ballarat after it was gutted by fire yesterday afternoon.
Fire crews from multiple brigades tried to save the home at Invermay, bringing it under control quickly.
The cause is yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, he's helped thousands of Ballarat families design their dream kitchen, and now, after more than 50 years in the field, Malcolm Alexander is hanging up his tools.
Reporter Melanie Whelan speaks to Malcolm about his career in the industry, the trends he's seen and the people he's helped over his time.
Plus, he shares his tips for people looking to create their ideal kitchen.
And in sport, Central Highlands Football League clubs have had their say on Maryborough becoming the competition's 18th team.
CHFL expert David Brehaut speaks to CHFL administrator Diane Ryan, who shared why clubs had given a thumbs down to the informal approach.
You can read those stories and more, below.
We'd love to hear your news tips, by replying to this email.
Thanks for reading.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.