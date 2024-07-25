There's another CHFL senior coaching vacancy

The search for new senior coaches in the Central Highlands Football League has expanded.
Shaun O'Loughlin has decided not to coach on for a seventh year at Buninyong and will finish up at the end of the season.
"I feel it's the right time for me, the players and the club."
In addition to giving the Bombers an opportunity to bring in a fresh voice, he is looking forward to more family time.
"I've always preached to my players that family and work come first, but probably haven't practised that myself, so I'm looking forward to doing more with the family when I want to rather than working it around football."
Having played his early football with Bombers and then reconnecting with the club in 2018 to give senior coach Jarrod Morgan a hand before taking on the heading coaching role himself the next season, O'Loughlin said no matter what he did in football in the future he would always regard Buninyong as his club.
He said he was proud of what he had achieved as coach of Buninyiong.
"There's a lot more to footy than winning premierships.
"They're so hard to win, especially in the Central Highlands (league).
"My coaching philosophy has always been based on creating a good environment for players and families.
"I can walk away knowing I have been able to contribute to doing that," he said.
O'Loughlin, 47, says it is simply time for a break after a wide and varied coaching career spanning two decades.
He joined Ballarat Swans as a development coach working alongside the legendary John Northey, going onto coaching the club in his own right and having a key role in its 2008 BFNL premiership.
O'Loughlin describes the five years he had working with Northey as one of the most enjoyable times has had in football.
"He taught me so much about the game."
His coaching pathway then took to him to the North Ballarat Rebels as an assistant (2011-2014), Vic Country youth girls coach (2013-15), AFL Goldfields junior academy head coach (2014-18), Ballarat V/Line under-15 coach (2015-16) and BFNL senior inter-league coach (2016-18), as well as playing role in the early development of the women's game at AFL level.
O'Loughlin was part of Melbourne's coaching panel for exhibition matches pre-AFLW days in 2014-16 and was then appointed an assistant coach for the Demons for the first AFLW season in 2017.
O'Loughlin says he retains his passion for coaching.
"I love it. I've been very lucky to have had the opportunities I've had."
For this reason he is not ruling out one day returning to it.
"I can see myself coaching again."
Meanwhile, O'Loughlin still has high hopes of going out on high with the Bombers by playing finals.
Sitting ninth with four rounds to play, they will need some luck, but it is reachable.
With a bye, Buninyong will need to win its remaining three matches against Waubra, Skipton and Clunes, to have a chance at bridging the six-point break to the top eight.
The Bombers will then have to rely on someone stumbling, with Skipton and Newlyn appearing the most susceptible.
BUNINYONG joins Springbank, Clunes and Learmonth looking for new seniors coaches for next year.
Rokewood-Corindhap has already appointed joint coaches Ed Denouden and Lucas Murphy as newcomers for 2025.
