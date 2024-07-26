Lake Gardens residents left out of Prince of Wales park consultation

Residents wanted to know why council decided 30 metres was sufficient space between their loungerooms and multiple new sporting fields.
Lake Garden residents took to council chambers to voice their concerns about the plans for Prince of Wales Park.
Many residents have homes which back onto the park and will be impacted by the plans to build more hockey fields.
The draft Prince of Wales masterplan was released for community engagement in June but some residents felt it was too little too late.
About a dozen residents came to the City of Ballarat council meeting on Wednesday, July 24 to bring their concerns directly to councillors.
While residents had similar concerns, one resident put it all in one question.
He summed up the concerns as loss of green space at the park, the impact of noise and light with the fields 30 metres from homes, possible increase of crime, hooning and vandalism, and potential decrease in the value of homes.
One resident said there would be "considerable disruption".
He also said it was "too far along the process" for change.
Another resident asked councillors if they'd live within 25 metres of a playing field and if they'd attend a night match to see how disruptive it got.
While stakeholders, like sporting clubs, were consulted before the draft was released, residents were not, which some councillors apologised over.
Councillor Mark Harris said he was "disappointed" by the process and apologised to residents.
Councillor Daniel Moloney said council needed to do a better job to mitigate the impact of the fields.
Councillor Samantha McIntosh said council should have done better at consultation and they had had "significant conversations" with sporting groups.
Council's chief executive Evan King said the consultation was often a "horse and cart" conversation.
"In some situations, we develop a draft for something people to comment on, in some situations, we have broader consultation," he said.
"It's not an exact science."
Mr King said community feedback would be genuinely taken on board.
Community wellbeing director Matt Wilson addressed the concerns raised, saying a 30 metre buffer zone, along with landscaping and planting, had been used successfully in other reserves in Ballarat.
In regards to noise, Mr Wilson said he could "assure council the project would be constructed within accordance of EPA."
Mr Wilson said access to green space would be addressed with a new irrigated grassed baseball diamond.
The council will meet with residents on Tuesday to discuss concerns.
