The 'mystique' that lured coach Luke Brennan from Perth to Ballarat

LUKE Brennan might have been coaching basketball halfway across the country, but even from afar, he said there was always some kind of "mystique" about the Miners when they were doing well.
"It kind of made waves across Australia," he said.
The Perth local made a cool change to Melbourne to coach the South East Phoenix in the National Basketball League, the highest level of men's basketball in Australia.
Initially, he had no real interest in making a trek away from Melbourne in the off-season.
"I wanted to kind of experience all that a Melbourne winter had," he said. "Go to the footy and just have an off season off."
The Miners reached out to Brennan when the men's elite team coaching position became open, so he thought he might as well drive down and see what it was all about.
By pure accident, Brennan stumbled into the Minerdome instead of Selkirk.
The Minerdome carries significant importance to the basketball community in Ballarat - it was home of the Miners until Selkirk Stadium opened in 2019.
"Seeing the history on the walls reignited what I had known about it being a club with such a rich history," he said.
Over at Selkirk Stadium, he said it was Monday or Tuesday night and kids were running all over the courts.
"There was just a great vibe around the place and a great feel," he said. "I quickly realised that we may have had something going on there because their priorities aligned with what my priorities were and their values were very similar to what my values were.
"They offered me the job and I haven't looked back since."
And what a season he had - the Miners made finals for the first time since 2019 after finishing third on the ladder.
One of his career highlights came when Ballarat played back at the Minerdome against the Melbourne Tigers in June.
The game was also a celebration of the club's history, particularly the 1989 and 1999 men's and women's championship winning teams.
"To be lucky enough to go in there and have a game and coach at the Minerdome and meet some of the ex-players, and hear some of the stories of the things that have happened in that building," he said. "That was really, really cool and something that I'll remember for a long time."
On Saturday the Miners will play an elimination final against Dandenong at Selkirk Stadium. They will need to win if they are to progress to the next round.
But Brennan said the season has been about more than getting a win on the scoreboard - he wanted to build something that lasts.
"Don't get me wrong everyone loves to try and win a championship," he said. "But for the club, it was about playing some of the local guys and putting a team on the floor that the Ballarat community were going to be proud of."
"And that's something that's important for me if I'm going to be lucky enough to coach a team like the Miners in a town like Ballarat.
"It's kind of my job to make sure that we're putting a team out on the floor that represents the community and that people can get around."
Selecting the right players was an important part of Brennan's role in developing team culture.
"Just getting people through the door that care about the name on the front of the jersey and not the name on the back of the jersey," he said. "If you're surrounded by people that do that, then it's pretty to build a good culture and have some fun along the way."
Brennan has been away in the United States for the past two weeks, where he worked as a guest coach for the Utah Jazz.
The players appeared to be feeling their coach's absence after a tough two games away from home.
The Miners lost to Eltham by 14 points and Frankston by 39 points, but this week they will be back in front of their home crowd in Ballarat.
"We've always spoken about how we want to try and protect our home court and we've always spoken about how our crowd is the best crowd in the league," Brennan said. "We owe it to them to go out and play with a certain edge and a certain intensity."
"Every time that we get the opportunity to go out and play in a beautiful stadium like Selkirk I feel it gives our group a little bit more swagger."
The game will tip off at 7.30pm at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday.
Need more sport from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.