A rare raptor's visit to Burrumbeet

We have 18 species of hawks, eagles and falcons recorded in the Ballarat region, of which all but one have been recorded here this year.
This has created a lot of interest among bird observers and photographers.
The main species of interest have been black falcon, white-bellied sea-eagle and spotted harrier.
Seldom easy to identify because of its similarity to the common brown falcon, the black falcon is a bird of open plains country.
While seen here almost every summer and autumn, it is usually scarce, but there were several sightings in different places for five months or more.
The large and handsome white-bellied sea-eagle has also been seen at several places, but particularly around and over Lake Burrumbeet, where up to three were seen together.
Most of them had some trace of immature plumage. There have also been a few reports from Lake Wendouree.
The scarcest of the three raptors has been the spotted harrier.
Two or three were seen for several months near Burrumbeet.
There were just a few sightings of this open-country raptor at other places in the district.
Sightings of these three species are now diminishing.
They will move away to other places for their spring breeding season.
