The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A rare raptor's visit to Burrumbeet

By Roger Thomas
July 26 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The spotted harrier is an uncommon visitor to the Ballarat district. Picture by Ed Dunens.
The spotted harrier is an uncommon visitor to the Ballarat district. Picture by Ed Dunens.

We have 18 species of hawks, eagles and falcons recorded in the Ballarat region, of which all but one have been recorded here this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.