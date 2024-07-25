Finalists celebrate business highs in Excellence Awards

Despite tough economic times, Ballarat businesses are looking to celebrate what they have achieved in the last year.
Finalists for the Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Awards have been announced, with three businesses for each award category, ranging from family businesses, micro-businesses, or excellence in customer service.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said businesses have spent a lot of time working on their applications.
"These awards are designed to be a thorough review of people's businesses," she said.
Ms Gillett said it was good to see businesses spend the time looking at what went well and where they can make improvements.
"It's a tough business environment so giving people a lift this year in particular is critical," she said.
This year there is an additional scholarship from Haymes Paint, open to family businesses who didn't make it into the finalist round - this will be announced on the gala night on August 29.
Ballarat Indoor Go Karts, Laserforce and Entertainment Centre owner Catherine Hayes said the city was a perfect size to support family businesses.
"There's so much diversity in Ballarat," she said.
Catherine, Darren, Chelsea and Monty Hayes all work in the business, which they brought before COVID-19.
Ms Hayes said the business awards are a "great thing for Ballarat business" and was excited to be acknowledged as a finalist for the family business category.
Bartlett Manufacturing sponsors the family business award category.
Business development general manager Nick Thurlbeck said there are three "excellent businesses" in the category.
"Bartlett is a 68-year-old family business and it's incredibly important for our business to support others," he said.
City of Ballarat Creative Industries Business Award
The WIN Network Customer Service Award
Bartlett Manufacturing Family Business Award
Federation University Health and Wellbeing Business Award
Mercure Ballarat Hotel and Convention Centre Innovation Award
Nevett Wilkinson Frawley Large Business Award
Ballarat Times News Group Micro/Home Based Business Award
Sharing Shed Newcomer Award
Stoke Design Co Not for Profit Business Award
Commerce Ballarat Professional Services Business Award
Central Highlands Growers & Producers Hub Restaurants, Cafes and Pubs Business Award
Hip Pocket Workwear & Safety (Ballarat) Retail Business Award
Power FM SME Business Award
Central Highlands Water Trade Business Award
Need more news from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.