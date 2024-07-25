Downed powerline closes section of Armstrong Street North

A fallen powerline has forced the closure of a section of the busy Armstrong Street North in Ballarat's CBD.
Firefighters were called to the area between Mair Street and the private car park next to Nevetts Lawyers about 10.10am.
The powerline fell onto the footpath and near parked cars.
"Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) was called to an incident on Armstrong Street at Ballarat Central after calls to Triple Zero (000) reporting sparking power lines," a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.
"Firefighters arrived on scene at 10.16am and the scene was secured to vehicles and pedestrians by 10.23am.
"Firefighters protected the occupants of shops nearby and the power company was on the scene by 10.29am."
READ MORE NEWS:
Need more news from The Courier? We're on WhatsApp! Get stories as they go online: https://bit.ly/45InjEZ
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.