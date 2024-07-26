New manager promotes fun, fitness and social connection Advertising Feature

From the left, current president of Ballarat Squash and Racquetball Association Inc. Mike Adamson, centre manager Jessica Parker, and junior coordinator Shawn McQuillen. Picture Sunflower Imaging Photo Studio

In a sports mad town, in a sports mad country, its nice to know that there are sports available which appeal to both social participants and competitive players alike.

Racquet sports, particularly squash and racquetball, rank highly among that list and offer a great way to get or stay fit regardless of whether you are just out there for fun or want to take it a bit more seriously.

Ballarat Squash and Racquetball Association Inc. (a local non-profit organisation with a board and members) hired a new manager for their centre this year, former pro golfer Jessica Parker.

Jess is really excited to get people in the door and enjoying themselves, especially with racquetball.

This is an indoor sport that takes elements from squash and tennis, and partly thanks to the walls, and partly thanks to the racquet head and ball being bigger than in squash, it's also easier to play.

Jess pointed out that you don't need to be very fit to have a go at racquetball, you can just have a muck around hit and it's easier to keep a rally going, which is most of the fun. "It really is this really cool thing, with the ball bouncing off all four walls, that anyone at any age or level of fitness can do," Jess said.

"The ball bounces a lot more than squash. You don't have to chase it as much.



"It's an easy transition for tennis players. You can play doubles with four people on the court and have a bit of a laugh; it's so much fun."

To give racquetball or squash a try you just need to wear some running shoes and comfy clothing that you can easily move in. The rest can be provided if you wish, and they have a pro shop and starter packs when you want your own equipment.

The centre is open every night, and staffed for some daytime hours too, with one social or competitive event or another held regularly. The facilities are also available 24/7 for those who want them to be. There are a huge range of membership options available.

The centre itself was built in the 1970s and it has a function room and a gym in addition to the 11 courts available. That means you could hold an event there, and members can avail themselves to those gym facilities and change rooms as yet another way to stay fit and healthy.

Jess is particularly excited about the social training nights, with those who want to work on their fitness and their skills able to participate in drills sessions with music and games to make it a really enjoyable time.

"People can just come and have a hit. You can sit when you want to sit. Or if you're running late, then come late. It's just really casual, really friendly, and just super fun."