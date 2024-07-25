High jump 'king' Yual Reath shoulders responsibility of an Olympic original

THERE is a great synergy in the infectious passion athlete Yual Reath has generated in this city building up to his Olympic debut in Paris.
Australia's number one ranked high jumper has been inspiring new generations of young people in sport and igniting businesses across town, wanting to be part of his remarkable story.
The 24-year-old Sudanese refugee, landscaper and self-proclaimed King of Ballarat is following in the footsteps of one of Ballarat's original Olympians.
Vernon and boxer Bob Bath were the first from this city to wear the green-and gold in the sporting pinnacle and they did so in the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games - the same year Ballarat became an Olympic city by hosting rowing on Lake Wendouree.
Their call-up sparked an incredible roll-call of Olympians to emerge from Ballarat - not to mention the many more who have at times made this city their training base.
Vernon's shoes from the Games were donated to the City of Ballarat.
Reath's shoes became a talking point earlier this month when his beloved model that had carried him this far blew out on his final training session at Llanberris Reserve. That was the day before flying out to Europe.
Vernon had long told the story of learning to jump on the uncut grass at Pleasant Street primary, where he was a pupil. A high jump stand and bar had been the only athletic equipment at the school, aside from a couple of football.
Vernon had been one of Australia's best high jumpers in the early 1950s and made the qualifying jump for the 1952 Helsinki Games but missed team selection.
Reath, whose family settled in Ballarat when he was a child, has stories of frozen fingers in trying to adjust to his first winter in this climate.
He had sporting talent as a teenager and it was his raw talent and natural spring that caught the attention of coach Paul Cleary, who had been in the game for more than four decades and never quite seen anything like Reath.
It took some persistent support from Cleary to persuade Reath to take the sport seriously - Reath had a lot of family responsibility that came first. When he was finally able to give his all, Reath really started to reach new heights.
ABOVE: Vernon v Reath in style. Pictures Ballarat Sportsmens Club and Adam Trafford, The Courier
Vernon was part of an era with dramatic technique and footwork change in his discipline, shifting from the scissor kick, to the roll and the Fosbury flop.
His personal best jump was 2.019 metres in 1954. He loved to watch fellow jumpers strive to reach greater heights.
One can only imagine what Vernon might proudly make of Reath who has twice cleared a personal best jump of 2.30 metres since April, 2024.
When Vernon died in 2019, athletes from diverse fields would paid tribute to an Olympian who always took time and interest in others, no matter the sport or ability. Vernon always wanted to know how he might help other athletes strive to reach their best.
To be an Olympian carried great responsibility for Vernon in promoting fair play, respect and encouraging others to be their best.
It feels fitting to see Reath perpetuate this legacy for a new Ballarat generation and to know, one day soon, Reath will have his name and imprint join the Olympic Rings precinct at Lake Wendouree - a tribute Vernon was a key driver in helping to recreate.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.