'We can put a man on the moon but we can't operate railway gates?'

Recently I reviewed home and car insurance premiums and like everybody, I am frustrated with the rises in premiums over the past three to four years and that there is not much I can do about it.
I understand that while there is a high level of crimes involving stealing and torching cars, ram raids and torching business properties, the premium will remain high.
So it is in everyone's interest that more be done to significantly reduce these crimes.
I had a real estate agent appraise my property. I got a quote from the insurance company and was advised that my cover was significantly underinsured.
It recommended an amount which was more than double the appraised amount of the property.
I feel that I need more support for the consumer in these insurance matters.
John Dellavedova, Creswick.
Government bodies often seem to resent being responsible for infrastructure which is no longer needed to carry out their functions.
Often this infrastructure is of historic significance or has sentimental value to ordinary people.
In the past, one solution was simply to allow structures to fall into disrepair due to neglect and vandalism and then declare restoration was too expensive.
In the case of the railway gates fate stepped in, perhaps helped along by some incompetence, and the gates were demolished by a run-away train.
Was the inordinate time taken to reopen the Lydiard Street crossing due to more incompetence or, as a cynic might suggest, calculated to cause the public to become impatient at the inconvenience and thus more accepting of boom gates?
We can put a man on the moon and build nuclear reactors but we can't design a mechanism to efficiently operate a set of railway gates. Really?
Oh, and by the way if the crossing had boom gates at the time of the run-away train, unless the train collected a pedestrian or a vehicle, there may have been no evidence of a possible disaster obvious to the public.
Alister McKenzie, Lake Wendouree.
Matthew Guy comes to Ballarat because of concerns he has with the Ballarat railway station.
I would've thought with so many people being bashed and or murdered by violent partners, and with two Victorians taking their own lives every day, fixing these problems should be paramount but apparently not.
Because we have heartless politicians who would rather put their egos before people, this is what we end up with, one day people, the ones that vote might not be ignored.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
Congratulations to whoever repainted and restored the Georgian letterbox on the corner of Latrobe and Skipton streets.
The rich red colour with gold piping around the panels and as highlights reflect a time when quality, beauty and craftsmanship was the rule.
Unlike today when all that matters is the cheapest price and the quickest job.
One can only hope that the graffiti vandals keep away and don't behave like some mongrel dog cocking its leg to a post to declare "I woz 'ere" (sic)
Brian Coffey, Redan
I'm not sure this state Labor Government really understands how important local hospitals are to country communities.
It's been reported widely that hospitals will face forced amalgamations and budget cuts, due to Labor's inability to manage money.
This means there will be large hospital organisations in country areas covering multiple communities, all controlled from a central point. Having locals on hospital boards will be a thing of the past.
And the potential impact on frontline services is significant, with likely cuts impacting all hospital functions.
Meanwhile, hospitals continue to face staff shortages, elective surgery waiting lists continue to balloon and ambulance ramping is increasingly more common.
Some hospitals are even using taxi services to transport patients, instead of properly equipped patient transport units.
We should be investing in our health system, not inflicting savage cuts.
Labor's inability to manage money is forcing our hospital services back to the dark ages, and it's patients and locals who suffer. It's about time Labor started listening.
Joe McCracken, Western Victoria Region MP
