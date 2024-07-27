What's on the mind of The Courier's readers this week

Well done throughout your career Michelle, Ballarat is on the map due to your success.
Enjoy training the Cup winners of the future.
Craig McDonald
Enjoy your retirement, remember your first win, hopefully the aches and pains don't get too bad.
Good luck with your training and kick home lots of winners.
Syd Coles
Most got the word and stayed home or went other places. The grapevine works as it has every time there is a blitz on.
Most of these had nothing at all to do with the regular people who will be back.
It is a police beat up for public.
Impounding registered cars should not be allowed as it preempts justice. Guilt or innocent of an allegation is the duty of the courts not police.
Police are just the people who make the allegation and charge someone to have that allegation determined in court.
e have seen these police blitz many times before and it has not changed a thing.
ross hartley
Congratulations Victoria Police. Thank you.
David Chadderton
Looks like the hoons got the message and moved their activities away from the CBD.
On Monday night around midnight, we could hear hooning in Canadian near Main Road somewhere.
It went for ages and we were woken up by it at 3.30am.
Toon Unit
Actually EVs are great for long trips.
John Rouse
I agree, I think the more you drive the better they are, I know plenty of people that commute 300km+ a day for work and an EV is saving them massive amounts in servicing and fuel costs.
Morgan Mitchell
Don't forget there's an EV charger in Buninyong.
Sally Missing
Police don't have the resources to enforce the rules around these scooters.
Lose your licence driving a car etc for exceeding 0.05 - no problems just use an e-scooter.
What a joke.
David Morton
They are a hazard for pedestrians, every day they are just left in middle of footpath or other pedestrian area.
So one more two-wheeled vehicle to be shared on walking paths.
Thank you very much.
Diane Grant
I agree, and who pays for injuries and damage when they are in or cause an accident
Charles quick
"There have been more than 300,000 trips undertaken in the trial period in Ballarat, totalling more than 700,000 kilometres".
These are phenomenal figures.
With this sort of useage they must remain.
Andrew Collins
We carve out all sorts of exceptions for cars already.
They constantly park and block the footpaths all around Ballarat.
There don't seem to be any recorded numbers but personally I've been inconvenienced and blocked by cars far, far more often than I ever have with escooters.
The constant hand-wringing and conservatism around transportation in Ballarat is so car-brained - I cannot understand it.
The practical concerns around escooters are trivial and they form part of a varied transportation network, something that we need way more of to transition away from private cars.
Henry Singleton
DAILY
