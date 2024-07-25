Burra face up to their elimination final

Four matches to play, two games and 21 per cent outside the top six, Saturday's round 14 clash against an injury hit Darley, looms as the last chance saloon for Sebastopol.
Simply put, the Burra must get the job done at Darley Park to have any chance of playing finals, and quite frankly, the Burra should get the job done against an injury ravaged opponent this week.
Just a few weeks ago, when Darley were much fitter and Sebastopol was just starting to get its players back, the Burra ran the Devils to just 19 points.
With injury clouds over a number of Darley top liners, including superstar Brett Bewley, who will likely be named, but won't be playing if there's any risk, this looms as the perfect opportunity to start their late season run.
The draw is favourable though with games to come against strugglers Redan and Melton South and the ultimate eight-point game against Ballarat in a game that could potentially decide the last spot in the finals.
But before any of that can take place, the Burra must get over the top of Darley.
Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer said the club saw the earlier match against the Devils this season, where Darley held on by 19 points, as the moment his club started to turn its fortunes around.
"We're super excited, there's no bigger challenge than Darley at Darley," he said.
"We looked back at the game and we see that as the turning point in our season where we started to click. The boys got a real good taste for the contest that day. We're excited to see how far we've come in that time
"We've known its been backs against the wall the last couple of weeks and we've been thrilled with how we've gone, fingers crossed we can get down there and take the win and keep our season well-and-truly alive."
Darley coach Dan Jordan expects his team will be up against it this week, but know there is a huge carat available if they can get the job done.
"We've got a few injured and crook boys to be honest," he said. "I've just spoken to a couple of guys and they are still crook from last week, so they won't be training tonight.
"We'll be up against it, no doubt about it. We've already brought a few young guys in, we'll see how we go,"
Another two injury-hit teams in North Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh will clash in a game that looms as critical to North Ballarat's top three chances.
With Sunbury having a bye and Darley facing an uphill battle, the Roosters could just to within just percentage of the all-important third spot on the ladder.
Bacchus Marsh is another team that is relying on its youth at the moment and while it got back to semblance of form last week, with a big last quarter against Melton South, it would take a big effort here to see them get over the top of the Roosters at Mars Stadium.
It's a clash of top versus bottom as Melton South and Melton renew their rivalry might not have the gravitas at the moment that it once dud, but the Melton derby still holds plenty of emotion for the Bloods and the Panthers who meet again.
There's plenty on the line for both sides, of course Melton South is still chasing its first win, but it's clearly on the right path given its performance last week against Bacchus Marsh.
But for Melton, it's a match that holds plenty of weight. A win will officially lock up a top-two spot and will also give them another win over their arch rivals.
Although this is a game between top and bottom, Melton coach Troy Scoble said for many of the Bloods players it holds huge significance.
"It was actually pointed out to me at training by some of the older guys that many of them didn't beat Melton South for the first seven years of their careers," he said.
"We've got blokes on our team that started at 16 and didn't play a finals match until they were 26 and they went years without beating Melton South, so you don't have to look far to find the added motivation.
"We know that if we get the job done we lock in top two. We've got a few sore boys from last week and if there's any doubt on anyone they won't be playing, but we won't be resting anyone for the sake of it."
The final game of the round sees Ballarat on the road to Lake Wendouree.
For the Lakers this game is seen as a chance to see how far they have come after they were completely outplayed on Anzac Day.
"We do have a point to prove and we're going to everything we can to have a much better showing than what we produced last time," Lakers coach Rohan Brown said.
"We're treating this week like it's a final, we were rubbish last time, myself, all the coaches and the players were really disappointed, so to be honest the players have seen this game over the last month is another chance to show what we can do.
"We had a big session on Tuesday night, we've changed it up a bit this week. We really want to test ourselves against a quality top six team to see just where we are at."
Ballarat coach Chris Maple said after this week's announcement that he would not be continuing as coach next season, he was keen to see the team's football do the talking from now.
"The Lakers have improved dramatically since we last played them, they are a lot better side now," he said.
"I don't think there will be too many changes, we've still got one or two out, we'll assess a couple and see how they go, but otherwise I think we'll be pretty much the same as we played Redan."
