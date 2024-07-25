The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

Burra face up to their elimination final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 25 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol's Bailey Medwell will be a key to his side's performance against Darley this weekend.
Sebastopol's Bailey Medwell will be a key to his side's performance against Darley this weekend.

Four matches to play, two games and 21 per cent outside the top six, Saturday's round 14 clash against an injury hit Darley, looms as the last chance saloon for Sebastopol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

BFNL and CHFL R14 selected teams

BFNL and CHFL R14 selected teams
David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon
No comments

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.