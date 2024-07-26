Mehryn Kraker shares what makes the Miners 'unique'

Wisconsin-born Mehryn Kraker has played basketball in multiple locations across the world, but most recently she has found herself at home in Ballarat.
Kraker signed onto the Miners at just the right time.
The women's team made finals for the first time in 11 years this season, and have won 10 games in a row coming into the semi-final against Knox on Saturday.
She might be a long way from her hometown Milwaukee, but Kraker said the Miners have made Ballarat feel like home.
"It can be difficult to be away from friends and family," she said. "But when your teammates are also your friends and your sisters, it makes that time away not feel so lonesome or difficult."
When she's not training, Kraker has enjoyed seeing all that Ballarat has to offer.
"I'm a big cafe and restaurant person," she said. "So that's been really fun to try some new spots."
At the moment she's frequenting Earl's Deli on Davey Street.
Kraker followed coach Kennedy Kereama to the Miners after her first season with the Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL as the Spirit's first import since the 2019-2020 season.
She had previously played two seasons in Perth for the Rockingham Flames in the NBL1 West league, where she got a taste of some of Australia's best beaches.
"I just think Australia is an incredible country landscape-wise and people-wise," she said. "I think in the States sometimes we think we have the coolest beaches and what-not.
"Australia just puts us to shame, I think everywhere I go I'm kind of enamoured with it."
The last time Ballarat and Knox went head to head, the Raiders won by 48 points.
But the Miners were a different looking side at the time, and were yet to gain the new additions to the side that spurred them into success in the latter third of the season.
Kraker said she doesn't remember much of the game - she sustained a concussion during play and had to sit out the next few games to recover.
"I had no complications on the way back, but it's not a fun injury," she said.
Ballarat has had a tough season with injuries and player unavailability, but Kraker said the players have rallied around one another in support.
"I think what I love the most about this team is it's just genuine and being happy for each other's successes and not really caring who's having success that day," she said. "But you know that no matter what someone's going through, you're going to have a whole team backing you.
"I think that that's really unique to this team.
"I haven't had it on many teams and I don't think any of us take it for granted."
Kraker has had her fair share of success at the Miners leading the assists, steals and turnovers for the team.
Last week, she scored 19 points in the elimination final against Eltham in front of a home crowd at Selkirk Stadium.
"It's been really cool to see the community rally around us and have the support we've received," she said. "Hopefully we can keep going for them."
The Raiders are the top team on the ladder and will put up a challenge for the Miners.
Knox's Alicia Froling is a former Miner and a name to watch as the team's leading scorer, averaging nearly 24 points per game.
But their efforts weren't enough to defeat Mount Gambier in last week's qualifying final, where they lost by six points after failing to chase down the Pioneers, who opened up 13-point lead in the first half of the game.
The game will tip off at 5.30pm at Knox's home court.
Need more sport from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.