Redan girl's pet budgies who 'dropped dead' spark gas leak alarm

When her four pet budgerigars "made a weird squeaking sound then dropped dead", Gabriela Romeo knew she was potentially in danger.
The Redan teenager was cooking dinner at home with her support worker in May 2023 when her pet birds suddenly died in their cage in the living room, and she began to feel light headed.
Realising it could potentially be a gas leak, the pair fled outside and Gabriela called 000.
"(The budgies) made this weird squeaking sound and all four dropped dead at same time. Because my support worker knew in the mines sometimes they keep a bird and if the bird dies it's unsafe for you to be in that spot, we went outside," said Gabriela who was 12 at the time of the incident.
Fire crews donned breathing apparatus to investigate but the source of the leak was never found.
"They looked like astronauts coming in but they ... couldn't find anything which was so weird," Gabriela said.
Gabriela said the incident stressed her but she knew she needed to stay calm.
"I didn't really know what was going on - it could have been a gas leak could or it could have been anything," she said. "I was a bit scared but i definitely knew I needed to stay calm because if I got stressed it would make the whole situation worse."
Also on her mind was a litter of puppies her dog had recently given birth to and who were in another room in the house.
This week Gabriela was recognised as one of 21 Junior Triple Zero heroes who received a medal at an event at Melbourne Museum.
She met call-taker Elise Jreige and for the first time heard the audio of her Triple Zero call.
Mum Stacey Manfreda had made sure Gabriela knew how to call Triple Zero in an emergency because she suffers health issues.
"Mum gets really bad headaches and a couple of years ago she was in hospital on oxygen ... and because her migraines are really bad I know if I need extra help to call Triple Zero," Gabriela said. "I just knew what to do because I have had to help mum before."
Emergency Services minister Jaclyn Symes commended the young recipients for their bravery under challenging circumstances with loved ones or where there was a potential public safety risk.
"The courage these young people have shown in emergencies is outstanding. Their ability to remain calm and even give vital life-saving support is amazing and deserves to be recognised."
