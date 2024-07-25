Cyber safety expert's advice to Ballarat parents with online children

Ballarat mother of three Fiona Taylor knows well the struggle of always feeling a step behind her children's technology and social media use.
Ms Taylor has three boys, aged 15, 17 and 20, and said their online activity had been a source of anxiety since they first began using the internet.
"It is always a moving target. It is really hard to keep your kids safe online," Ms Taylor said.
"The kids are one step ahead of us. We have tried to implement time restraints before, but they know how to get around it.
"We do what we can."
Ms Taylor was among the audience attending a Cyber Safety presentation by Susan McLean on Wednesday, hosted by St Patrick's College.
The event was put on to provide parents with information on how to protect their children online, given recent events drawing the issue into national focus.
A former police officer for 27 years, Ms McLean now works as a cyber security expert, providing resources and speaking events to businesses and clubs.
She has also published a book on the matter, Sexts, Texts and Selfies, which includes advice for parents on navigating their children's digital landscape.
The two-hour-long session at St Patrick's College covered a wealth of issues parents have to deal with when keeping tabs on their children's internet safety.
Ms Taylor said her take away from the session was to keep updated on what her children on their devices, and to set boundaries.
"Probably the key messages for me were getting devices out of bedrooms and bathrooms, having a family contract in place, knowing your child's passwords and passcodes, checking your child's phone fortnightly," Ms Taylor said.
Another parent at the information session, Gerard Knobel said it was an important reminder to stay involved with what their children are posting online.
"Make sure they aren't friends with anyone online that you can't physically meet or have in your home," Mr Knobel said.
"Just be more vigilant and make an effort to engage in dialogue with kids about what they are doing online, the dangers associated with being online. To do that every two to three weeks, checking in on what they are doing.
"Regardless of what your kids may encounter online, good, bad or ugly, they can come to you for support."
The parent's information sessions comes after Coroner Audrey Jamieson released her findings into the tragic suicide of Rohan Cosgriff, a 17-year-old St Patrick's student.
In the hours preceding his death, Rohan was lured into sharing an intimate image with a criminal posing as a girl, and then blackmailed with the photo for payment.
Ms Mclean said the practice, called 'sextortion', was becoming increasingly common - with its victims mainly being teenage boys from wealthy countries like Australia.
"In a perfect world we do not want kids to do this, we don't want kids to get sucked in - but that is the perfect world option and we do not live in a perfect world," Ms McLean said.
"We have to get through to them that if they do make a mistake that it is okay, and they will be supported."
In most cases the perpetrators of sextortion belonged to international criminal organisations, Ms McLean said, and acted quickly when they received compromising content.
"I think that my key message to families is that this can tip previously mentally well young people instantly," Ms Mclean said.
"With normal, poor mental health issues you often see a build up, little by little bit, but you don't with this.
"There are still a lot of people that go 'you are stupid, you sent a nude photo, don't send a nude'. That is a perfect option, but kids aren't perfect beings.
"They are adolescents, their brains aren't fully formed, they are not thinking clearly. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, kids don't have it."
Another focus of the night was on the scourge of AI nudes and deep fakes, which Ms McLean said was also growing in prominence online.
In June, a Bacchus Marsh Grammar student was arrested after explicit images of female students were circulated online, including 50 girls in years nine to 12.
Ms McLean said this issue was hard to police, and that the focus needed to be on behaviour change among perpetrators.
"We are seeing more of it - we have Salesian College in Melbourne where students created nudes of a female teacher, so it is something we are seeing," Ms McLean said.
"Again we need to make sure that young people and adults don't commit these crimes.
"That is all we have got, we have nothing else. There is nothing you can do to protect yourself, that is the harsh reality."
In both cases, Ms McLean said education was at the centre of formulating a effective response, a process which began in the home and at schools like St Patrick's College.
St Patrick's College principal Steven O'Connor said cyber safety was an "important" part of the curriculum, with the school recently getting permission from Rohan Cosgriff's parents to show Channel Seven's Spotlight episode on his death to students in class.
"It is an important part of our offering to the boys, and there are different elements that we build into our pastoral care programs, assemblies, and addressing it as an issue as a whole school. We access some resources that are available to us from the department of education and the eSafety commissioner.
"Respectful relationships is something which underpins everything we do formally and informally with the students here. We teach that formally, but informally as well through our interactions with them as well.
"Respect is an area where there is a very clear expectation, and they hear that message very often."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
