Humffray Street South closed due to 'challenging ground conditions'

A major thoroughfare in Mount Pleasant has been temporarily closed to traffic due to issues with the city's sewer rebuild.
Humffray Street South, between Elsworth and Barkly streets has been closed earlier than anticipated, as Central Highlands Water crews encounter "very challenging ground conditions".
The closure began on Thursday, July 25, and will continue through to late August, subject to weather conditions.
Access to businesses will be maintained at the site, using Tannery Lane, Prest Street and Elsworth Street.
It comes after Central Highlands Water entered the second phase of its $25 million Ballarat Sewer Build project, which follows a path along Humffray Street South.
CHW said the current stage is "made up of two kilometres of new sewer pipeline, built primarily underground and will eventually meet an overhead section towards the southern end of the route".
Ballarat Sewer Build is one critical infrastructure project with three stages, aimed at providing another 100-year service for the community, according to CHW. Stage one, traversing through central Ballarat, was completed in early 2022.
