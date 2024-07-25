The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Humffray Street South closed due to 'challenging ground conditions'

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 25 2024 - 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Humffray Street South closed to traffic, July 25. Picture by Kate Healy
Humffray Street South closed to traffic, July 25. Picture by Kate Healy

A major thoroughfare in Mount Pleasant has been temporarily closed to traffic due to issues with the city's sewer rebuild.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.