'Happy incest family': Dad distributes abuse material, describes sex acts with daughter

A Ballarat dad who wanted a "happy incest family" and asked for advice on how he could engage in sexual acts with his daughter has faced court for distributing child abuse material.
Between September and November 2022, the man, who cannot be identified because of a court order, sent 62 images and videos via an online messaging platform to another person which depicted pre-pubescent children in sexual situations.
During this time, the man also asked the other person how he could encourage his then-six-year-old daughter to engage in sexual activity with him.
The man also said it would be "wonderful" to have a "happy incest family", and it would be "so fun" to have a boy and girl to "play with each other".
On another occasion, the man said his daughter had performed a sex act on him and had enjoyed doing so.
It's not alleged by police the man's daughter featured in any of the images or videos he distributed, and in one correspondence, he stated he paid $90 for a large amount of child abuse material.
Victoria Police became aware of the circulation of images and videos in late 2022, and six months later officers searched the man's home and seized his iPhone.
In a police interview, the man said he had been "just talking s-t" when describing sex acts with his daughter as he believed this is what the other person wanted to hear.
He also said he would delete the child abuse material from his phone after sending it to the other person.
An August 2023 forensic examination of the man's phone was able to recover the conversations, videos and images he had deleted.
During a plea hearing in the Victorian County Court on July 25, 2024, the man sobbed loudly from the dock while descriptions of his actions were read aloud.
Defence barrister James Portelli said his client had stopped viewing child abuse material months before being arrested by police, and had expressed "deep shame" for his actions.
He also said the man had an intellectual disability, and had distributed the material while using methamphetamine.
"At school he was labeled as slow or delayed and felt ostracised from peers," Mr Portelli said.
"He was perennially being teased and made fun of because of those learning delays and difficulties he experienced."
Despite this, Mr Portelli said his client had been able to maintain steady employment since leaving school, and he regularly sent money to support his family who he was currently barred from seeing.
In response, Judge Daniel Holding said the man would have to prove there were "exceptional" reasons why he shouldn't go to jail.
"To be brutally frank one would state this offending involved 60 young victims," he said.
Judge Holding said he would "think very seriously" about the case's circumstances before determining the father's sentence.
The man's bail was extended and he will return to court on November 8.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380
