How Ballarat parents are responding to cyber safety, and what you can do

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with the top stories to take you into your Friday.
Among our lead stories this morning, reporter Alex Dalziel speaks with cyber expert Susan McLean, who was in Ballarat this week for a session with the St Patrick's College community on keeping kids safe online.
The parent information session comes after Coroney Audrey Jamieson released her findings into the tragic suicide of Rohan Cosgriff, a 17-year-old St Patrick's College student.
Ms McLean said education was at the centre of formulating an effective response, a process which began in the home and at schools like St Patrick's College.
Meanwhile, Melanie Whelan shares in her Press Box column today why there's a great synergy in the passion that athlete Yual Reath has generated in Ballarat in the lead-up to his Olympic debut.
Australia's number one ranked high jumper has been inspiring new generations of young people in sport and igniting businesses across town, wanting to be part of his remarkable story.
And the finalists for Ballarat's business awards have been announced.
Reporter Nieve Walton speaks to one local business that made the list and why recognition is important to them. See the full list of finalists in our story below.
Thanks for following our coverage this week.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
