A week of big moves across the football leagues

It's Greg Gliddon from the The Ballarat Courier and to use a old adage, 'what a big week it has been in football'.
It's the silly season for coaches as a number of big names have decided to call it quits from their current clubs at the end of the season. This week it was Shaun O'Loughlin at Buninyong and Chris Maple at Ballarat.
Maple is the first of the BFNL coaches to call time, but the CHFL now has four vacancies in the coaching ranks.
It's also a big round of football, highlighted by the clash between Bungaree and Skipton in the CHFL, while the highlight of the BFNL round is the match-up between an injury-hit Darley and the surging Sebastopol.
The Courier's David Brehaut is heading out to Creswick for the clash between the Wickers and Clunes in what should be an even contest. This week's live stream will be brought to by Shed and Shaded by Design and Redwood Entertainment.
It looks like another cold one on Saturday, so rug up and enjoy all the football action this weekend.
