This is how you can see Ballarat's Olympians in action in Paris

Ballarat has been blessed by a strong Olympic heritage, the likes of Shayne Reese, Jared Tallent and Russell Mark among those from this city that to have won Olympic gold medals during their illustrious careers.
Of course, Ballarat also stands out as one of only three cities in Australia to actually host an Olympic Games, having been the venue for the rowing regatta in 1956.
In Paris, there are a number of athletes who will carry the support of the Ballarat community, hopefully all the way to the podium.
The likes of high jumper Yual Reath, javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell, former Ballarat Clarendon College student Stewart McSweyn and marathon runner Brett Robinson, Matildas star Kyra Cooney-Cross, rowers Katrina Werry and womens-eight teammate Lucy Stephan (who schooled at Ballarat Grammar) and a couple of former Ballarat Miners in Cayla George and Jade Melbourne are the stars to watch out for.
We have compiled a list of when you to see our Olympians in action over the coming 17 days in Paris.
Kyra Cooney-Cross - Matildas v Zambia - 3am, July 29, Matildas v USA - 3am, August 1, Quarter finals start August 4.
Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephan - Women's Eights Heats, July 29, 8pm, Women's Eights Repechage, August 1, 6.10pm, Women's Eights final, August 3, 6.50pm.
Cayla George and Jade Melbourne - Opals v Nigeria, July 29, 7pm, Opals v Canada, August 1, 9.30pm, Opals v France, August 5, 5am, Women's quarter finals start August 7.
Yual Reath - High Jump - Qualification round, August 7, 6.05pm, Final, August 11, 3.40am
Kathryn Mitchell - Javelin - Qualification round, August 7, 6.25pm, Final, August 11, 3.40am
Stewart McSweyn - 1500m - Round 1, August 2, 7.05pm, Repechage, August 4, 3.15am, Semi-final, August 5, 5.10am, Final, August 7, 4.50am
Stewart McSweyn - 5000m - Round 1, August 7, 7.10pm, Final, August 11, 4am
Brett Robinson - Men's Marathon - August 10, 4pm
