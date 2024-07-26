CHFL R14 previews: Skipton out to keep dominance over Bungaree

at Bungaree, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 17, 2023 - Emus 6.5 (41) d Demons 4.14 (38)
Bungaree 1st (11 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Skipton 6th (8 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Demons
Skipton is out to keep a winning run going against Bungaree in the Central Highlands Football League at Bungaree on Saturday.
And the Emus need to.
Three losses in their past five outings have them feeling some heat.
Even though it is six premiership points inside the top eight with four rounds to play, Skipton is anything but a lock for finals.
Buninyong is the only team which can put the Emus out and they play each other next week.
The destiny of each might easily be decided there, but if Skipton can knock over Bungaree it should get over the line.
Skipton has had the better of Bungaree since 2019 - winning in that season again in the past two years.
The Emus remain the only team Ryan Waight has not had a win against as a coach of the Demons and he is eager to change that as they build towards another finals campaign.
Waight wants to ensure Bungaree is full of momentum going into the finals in contrast to last year when it lost three of its last four home and away matches against tough opposition.
The Demons never fully picked up all the pieces after that, winning one of three finals.
Skipton will be fired up after a shock loss to Creswick, with Emus coach Chris Banwell highlighting they "have some work to do".
With Skipton relying on quick ball movement, he said it was looking forward to getting back on top of the ground on the new Bungaree surface.
Skipton importantly gets back the speedy Jacob Maddock, who is an integral part of its midfield, and the versatile Josh Draffin.
Howevers, the Emus do lose Mitch Walsh and Andrew Pitson.
Bungaree has made just the one change, but it is a big one with ruckman Dallas Martin.
The battle between Martin and Pat Graham will have a major bearing on the result.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNGAREE
In: Dallas Martin
Out: Chris Milroy
SKIPTON
In: Jacob Maddock, Josh Draffin, Bailey Meek
Out: Mitch Walsh, Andrew Pitson, Nathan Olver
at Gordon, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: qualifying final, 2023 - Eagles 14.8 (92) d Burras 8.9 (57)
Gordon 2nd (10 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Hepburn 4th (8 wins, 1 draw*, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Eagles
This is big.
They have had some pivotal battles over the past few seasons and this will be no exception.
Each is out to protect its place in the top four and secure the double chance in the first week of finals.
Gordon, which looks safe, has been a slow burner this season under first-season coach Brenton Payne.
The Eagles have not been the stand-out team of the past few years, but look at their record.
They have done it without at any stage during the season having a settled line-up.
Gordon is still without its best combination with Luke and Mark Gunnell each to miss this clash, and Gerard Clifford (fractured finger) still sidelined.
Key forward Brendan Sutcliffe is back though after being unavailable for a week.
There is uncertainty whether Billy Griffiths will back up though.
He played his first game since round one last week after getting over the effects of concussion.
Gordon's biggest issue will potentially be having the height in defence to combat what Hepburn throws at it.
The Burras have regained ruck duo Sean Tighe and Tom Brown, with Tighe a strong possibility to play as a permanent forward.
Hepburn has won six games in a row after a shaky start to the season and a win here will get it back to where it had hoped to be at the outset of the season.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
GORDON
Not available
HEPBURN
In: Sean Tighe Zac Kupsch, Tom Brown
Out: Jack Blackburn (broken arm), Jimmy Wallesz (suspended)
at Daylesford, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 15, 2023 - Bulldogs 11.7 (73) d Roos 11.4 (70)
Daylesford 3rd (10 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Waubra 14th (3 wins, 10 losses)
Selection: Bulldogs
Daylesford will take its next step towards a top four finish with a win over Waubra.
The Bulldogs look safe, but need to make absolutely sure.
While it is not unusual for teams to start managing players at this time of year once they know they are playing finals, there is no chance of Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad taking this approach.
He said with the Bulldogs only a week ago coming off a two-week break, it was all go.
"We're still working on our game.
"We're not taking any risks.
"We have to ensure we have everything right (for finals)."
Daylesford has slowly been getting back to full strength, with Cam Lee going into only his fourth game of the season.
Number one ruckman Ben Jones is still to return.
He has been out with a shoulder injury since round.
Power forward Sam O'Brien and suspended Chris Peart miss this round.
Waubra is still without a number of first-choice players, including Dean Robertson (concussion).
Max and Alex Marro are back for the first time since round nine.
The Roos will have their usual red-hot go, but keeping up with Daylesford for four quarters will be too much.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
DAYLESFORD
In: Tom Conroy, Cam Beck
Out: Chris Peart (suspended), Sam O'Brien (unavailable)
WAUBRA
In: Max Marro, Alex Marro
Out: Harrison Bond, Jed Knights
at Creswick, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 1, 2023 - Magpies 12.14 (86) d Wickers 6.8 (44)
Creswick 12th (4 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Clunes 16th (2 wins, 10 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Wickers
Creswick is chasing a third win in a row.
The Wickers have given themselves some late momentum with victories over Waubra and Skipton, and they will start favourite to complete the hattrick.
Creswick has added some new faces.
Brad Munro is making his first appearance for the season and playing his first senior game since 2022, and Cooper New is also in the seniors for the first time since 2022.
While Creswick is up and about, Clunes is struggling.
The Magpies have not won since round five and that says it all.
Clunes has named recruit Montgomery Reeves for his first game of the season.
The Magpies are capable of better and this fixture offers them a winning chance, but they need to get it all together.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
CRESWICK
In: Jaxon Thomas, Caleb Hepworth, Cooper New, Brad Munro
Out: Pat Taranto, Tyson Randall, Will Preston
CLUNES
In: Montgomery Reeves (new - M, Caryborough Rovers), Luke Saligari, Jordan Thomas
Out: Logan Hayles, Mitch Thar, Callum Newton
at Snake Valley, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: elimination final, 2023 - Saints 15.16 (106) d Cats 13.8 (86)
Carngham-Linton 7th (8 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye)
Newlyn 5th (7 wins, 2 draws*, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Saints
This is one of the most important match-ups of the round.
They are among five teams inside the top eight with their eyes on a top four finish while knowing there is still a chance they could miss finals.
Newlyn has a tough finish coming up - facing Bungaree and Daylesford in the last two rounds.
Even before that, the Cats' clash against neighbour Creswick cannot be considered a "give me".
Carngham-Linton has an easier run home, but a loss is not what it wants at this time of the season.
The Saints have struggled against top eight teams of late, losing to Daylesford and Skipton, so this is important.
Newlyn is well aware of Carngham-Linton's running game and desire to take the game on.
The Cats are not noted for their outright speed, but they can move the ball quickly.
Carngham-Linton's Nick O'Brien and Newlyn's Sean Willmott will have a big say in the fortunes of their teams.
The potential battle between Newlyn key forward Kieran Collins and the Saints' Justin O'Brien might also be pivotal - even in what could be testing conditions again.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
CARNGHAM-LINTON
No change
NEWLYN
In: Wes Carter
Out: Liam Gunn
at Wallace, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 1, 2023 - Tigers 11.12 (78) d Crows 9.6 (60)
Springbank 15th (2 wins, 10 losses, 1 bye)
Beaufort 17th (1 wins, 11 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Tigers
Springbank is fielding its strongest team of the season.
The Tigers welcome Chris Quinlan, Colin Vaughan, Shannon Donegan and Zak Bozanich.
All the Springbank players which showed signs of hypothermia a week ago have recovered and ready to go.
Beaufort has also swung the changes
Veteran defender Ryan Luke is a notable absentee, but the Crows will line up much stronger with Haydn Slater and Flynn Kellett among regulars back.
Brothers Jack and Sam Wotherspoon, who played key roles on debut in Beaufort's only win of the season in round nine, will be making their second appearance along with other recruits Ry Herman and Kyle Johannesen.
While there is only one win and two ladder positions between them, Springbank should be head and shoulders better than the Crows.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
SPRINGBANK
In: Chris Quinlan, Colin Vaughan, Shannon Donegan, Zak Bozanich
Out: James Bawden, Ned Gordon, Jack McCann, Zac Kennedy
BEAUFORT
In: Ry Herman, Riley Tuddenham, Kyle Johannesen, Flynn Kellett, Jack Wotherspoon, Sam Wotherspoon, Haydn Slater, Dempsey Wenn
Out: Ryan Luke, Andrew Miller, Mitch Miller, Isaac Jantzen, Grady Connor, Nathan Clark, Lachlan Fraser, Alex Gerrard
at Dunnstown, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 12, 2023 - Tigers 18.9 (117) d Blues 3.2 (20)
Dunnstown 8th (8 wins, 5 losses)
Ballan 13th (3 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Towners
Dunnstown should get back into winning form.
The Towners were not far away against Hepburn in atrocious conditions.
They put the loss down to luck and have quickly moved on.
It is hard to see Ballan matching it with Dunnstown.
Each side focuses hard on defence and Blues will not make it easy for the Towners, but getting a winning score will be beyond it.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
DUNNSTOWN
In: Clay Donald, Nick Byrne, Riley Adams
Out: Aidan Murphy (ankle), Callan McKay Jason Leonard (managed)
BALLAN
No change
at Rokewood, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 7, 2023 - Lakies 15.5 (95) d Grasshoppers 6.14 (50)
Rokewood-Corindhap 10th (6 wins, 7 losses)
Learmonth 11th (5 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Grasshoppers
After long pre-seasons and determination to push into finals, Rokewood-Corindhap and Learmonth are again going to finish in the middle of the pack.
It's frustrating, but again reinforces how hard it is to make giant strides forward.
The Grasshoppers have left their best to the latter part of the season.
In contrast, Learmonth has tended to lose its way the further the campaign has gone.
There should not be a lot in this game.
It is going to come down to motivation.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
No change
LEARMONTH
In: Jack Bartley (debut), James Crilly, Nick Gittings
Out: Briley Patullo, Tom Martin, Cooper Andrews
