Check-mate: Meet the Miners' most strategic player

Miner's centre Majok Majok has an eye for strategic play - on and off the court.
When he isn't busy training at the gym or Selkirk Stadium, Majok said he enjoys playing a game of chess.
"I normally just play with some people online," he said. "It's fun, I've been into it for a while now."
His strategies will be put to the test this weekend when the Miners go head-to-head with Dandenong at Selkirk Stadium in the NBL1 South semi-final.
After a disappointing 39-point loss to Frankston last week, the Miners will need a win to continue on in their finals campaign.
But Majok said the return of coach Luke Brennan, and playing back on home soil, will put the Miners in with their best chance.
"It's going to be huge for us," he said. "I feel it's going to bring the extra energy that we've been missing in the past couple of weeks."
It's Majok's first season with the Miners' - he followed coach Luke Brennan who had previously been his coach at the Perth Wildcats in the NBL1 West league.
"I have a really good relationship with him," he said. "So that made it easy."
Majok has a wealth of experience behind him - he played college basketball in the United States, been in multiple NBL sides and has been crowned a two-time NBL champion.
This season, he has led rebounds and blocks for the Miners and been one of the top scorers with a 14-point average.
But before he decided to focus on basketball, Majok had his sights set on a different ball-game.
"I was a big soccer fan," he said. "Growing up all I did was play soccer because my dad also played."
Majok's basketball career began when he was 15-years-old, after a growth-spurt hindered his dream of becoming a soccer star.
"One of my coaches from high school saw that I was this tall kid playing basketball at recess," he said. "So he got me to try out for his team.
"From there I just never looked back."
Most recently he played for the Tasmanian JackJumpers in the NBL, which helped him to prepare for Ballarat's winter.
"It's a bit cold but I'm used to it after living in Tasmania," he said. "It's a really nice quiet little town so that's what I've been enjoying the most."
Despite the cold, Majok said he has enjoyed the community atmosphere at the Miners.
"I like all my teammates, the people around the club, the management - and obviously the crowd," he said. "So it's been exciting."
The Miners will be back in front of their home crowd at Selkirk Stadium for their semi-final against Dandenong on Saturday.
"I'm looking forward to it," Majok said. "Anytime you play in a finals game it's always fun.
"The crowd's gonna be into it and everyone's gonna be high with energy."
Dandenong got over Knox in the elimination final, 98-91. When the two sides met earlier in the season, it was a two-point win to the Rangers.
Standing out for the Rangers is Tad Deufelmeier who is the team's leading scorer with an average of 19 points per game. He is also leading the assists, turnovers, free-throws and steals.
Majok said it will be up to the Miners to step up their defensive game and not let the Rangers' guard have too much of an impact so they can take home the win.
"That's the goal," he said. "Win the championship."
