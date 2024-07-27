WINNERS AND LOSERS | July 27

Keep checking in throughout the night for all the scores and ladders as they come to hand
SENIORS
North Ballarat 17.14 (116) d Bacchus Marsh 5.9 (39)
Ballarat 13.12 (90) d Lake Wendouree 9.4 (58)
Darley 7.10 (52) d Sebastopol 6.11 (47)
Melton 22.13 (145) d Melton South 1.5 (11)
LADDER: MELTON 48, EAST POINT 44, DARLEY 36, SUNBURY 32, NORTH BALLARAT 32, BALLARAT 28, Sebastopol 16, Bacchus Marsh 16, Redan 16, Lake Wendouree 8, Melton South 0
RESERVES
North Ballarat 8.8 (56) d Bacchus Marsh 6.5 (41)
Lake Wendouree 9.11 (65) d Ballarat 9.6 (60)
Sebastopol 14.12 (96) d Darley 3.4 (22)
Melton 20.16 (136) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
LADDER: EAST POINT 44, SUNBURY 40, NORTH BALLARAT 40, LAKE WENDOUREE 36, SEBASTOPOL 32, MELTON 32, Ballarat 24, Bacchus Marsh 14, Darley 10, Melton South 4, Redan 0
UNDER-19
Bacchus Marsh 11.14 (80) d North Ballarat 1.5 (11)
Lake Wendouree 8.12 (60) d Ballarat 5.5 (35)
Sebastopol 10.13 (73) d Darley 4.4 (28)
Melton 13.9 (87) d Melton South 1.5 (11)
LADDER: EAST POINT 48, SUNBURY 42, BACCHUS MARSH 38, LAKE WENDOUREE 36, NORTH BALLARAT 36, SEBASTOPOL 24, Ballarat 20, Melton 16, Darley 12, Melton South 4, Redan 0
SENIORS
Daylesford 16.7 (103) d Waubra 4.7 (37)
Skipton 8.10 (58) d Bungaree 6.11 (47)
Creswick 8.8 (56) d Clunes 7.8 (50)
Newlyn 10.9 (69) d Carngham-Linton 7.8 (50)
Springbank 9.14 (68) d Beaufort 4.3 (27)
Gordon 12.11 (83) d Hepburn 7.10 (52)
Dunnstown 10.12 (72) d Ballan 4.7 (31)
Rokewood-Corindhap 9.14 (68) d Learmonth 5.5 (35)
LADDER: BUNGAREE 44, GORDON 44, DAYLESFORD 44, NEWLYN 36, SKIPTON 36, DUNNSTOWN 36, HEPBURN 34, CARNGHAM-LINTON 32, Rokewood-Corindhap 28, Buninyong 26, Learmonth 20, Creswick 20, Springbank 12, Ballan 12, Waubra 12, Clunes 8, Beaufort 4
RESERVES
Daylesford 11.8 (74) d Waubra 2.0 (12)
Bungaree 9.10 (64) d Skipton 5.3 (33)
Clunes 4.8 (32) d Creswick 2.1 (13)
Carngham-Linton 7.9 (51) d Newlyn 4.10 (34)
Springbank 17.9 (110) d Beaufort 1.1 (7)
Gordon 13.5 (83) d Hepburn 3.5 (23)
Ballan 15.9 (99) d Dunnstown 3.5 (23)
Rokewood-Corindhap 7.12 (54) d Learmonth 1.5 (11)
LADDER: ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 52, NEWLYN 44, CARNGHAM-LINTON 40, BALLAN 40, BUNGAREE 38, LEARMONTH 36, SPRINGBANK 32, DUNNSTOWN 32, Buninyong 28, Gordon 22, Clunes 20, Hepburn 20, Skipton 16, Daylesford 16, Creswick 8, Beaufort 4, Waubra 0
UNDER-18
Daylesford 18.7 (115) d Waubra 1.1 (7)
Skipton 8.2 (50) d Bungaree 4.9 (33)
Newlyn 13.14 (92) d Carngham-Linton 1.1 (7)
Springbank 17.6 (108) d Beaufort 1.0 (6)
Gordon 20.8 (128) d Hepburn 2.5 (17)
Dunnstown 17.23 (125) d Ballan 0.1 (1)
Rokewood-Corindhap 7.14 (56) d Learmonth 3.5 (23)
LADDER: BUNINYONG 48, SPRINGBANK 48, DAYLESFORD 44, SKIPTON 40, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 36, BUNGAREE 32, GORDON 32, NEWLYN 28, Dunnstown 24, Learmonth 20, Ballan 20, Beaufort 6, Waubra 6, Carngham-Linton 6, Hepburn 4, Creswick 2, Clunes 0
UNDER-15
Waubra 9.5 (59) d Daylesford 3.4 (22)
Skipton 29.17 (191) d Bungaree 0.0 (0)
Clunes 4.8 (32) d Creswick 0.3 (3)
Newlyn 4.9 (33) d Carngham-Linton 4.6 (30)
Springbank 10.7 (67) d Beaufort 4.3 (27)
Gordon 10.6 (66) d Hepburn 1.4 (10)
Ballan 8.9 (57) d Dunnstown 1.3 (9)
Learmonth 7.9 (51) d Rokewood-Corindhap 1.0 (6)
LADDER: SKIPTON 52, BUNINYONG 52, WAUBRA 48, LEARMONTH 40, BALLAN 40, SPRINGBANK 36, GORDON 36, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 36, Dunnstown 24, Daylesford 20, Hepburn 20, Carngham-Linton 12, Clunes 12, Beaufort 8, Newlyn 8, Creswick 4, Bungaree 0
UNDER-12
Daylesford 16.6 (102) d Waubra 0.0 (0)
Bungaree 9.5 (59) d Skipton 0.0 (0)
Creswick 5.9 (39) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Newlyn 6.6 (42) d Carngham-Linton 1.0 (6)
Springbank 2.4 (16) d Beaufort 1.0 (6)
Gordon 2.5 (17) d Hepburn 1.0 (6)
Ballan 8.12 (60) d Dunnstown 1.0 (6)
Learmonth 11.10 (76) d Rokewood-Corindhap 1.0 (6)
SENIORS
Trentham 14.12 (96) d Avoca 2.1 (13)
Dunolly 16.10 (106) d Campbells Creek 1.3 (9)
Natte Bealiba 16.11 (107) d Carisbrook 7.5 (47)
Maldon 7.9 (51) d Navarre 6.8 (44)
Newstead 9.4 (58) d Talbot 7.11 (53)
LADDER: NATTE BEALIBA 52, HARCOURT 48, TRENTHAM 40, DUNOLLY 36, LEXTON 36, MALDON 28, Carisbrook 28, Newstead 20, Talbot 20, Maryborough Giants 16, Navarre 12, Avoca 8, Campbells Creek 0
RESERVES
Trentham 7.8 (50) d Avoca 3.4 (22)
Dunolly 10.7 (67) d Campbells Creek 6.7 (43)
Natte Bealiba 11.8 (74) d Carisbrook 3.1 (19)
Maldon 10.5 (65) d Navarre 4.10 (34)
Talbot 15.13 (103) d Newstead 5.6 (36)
LADDER: HARCOURT 48, LEXTON 48, NATTE BEALIBA 42, MALDON 36, CARISBROOK 30, TALBOT 28, Trentham 28, Avoca 26, Dunolly 20, Newstead 16, Maryborough Giants 14, Navarre 8, Campbells Creek 0
UNDER-17.5
Lexton 7.18 (60) d Harcourt 2.1 (13)
Natte Bealiba 6.10 (46) d Carisbrook 1.4 (10)
Navarre 9.7 (61) d Maldon 1.7 (13)
LADDER: MALDON 40, CARISBROOK 40, NATTE BEALIBA 32, MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 32, NAVARRE 28, AVOCA 20, LEXTON 16, TRENTHAM 8, Talbot 4, Harcourt 0, Dunolly 0
UNDER-14.5
Dunolly 18.29 (137) d Campbells Creek 0.1 (1)
Avoca 10.77 (77) d Trentham 0.1 (1)
Carisbrook 14.14 (98) d Natte Bealiba 0.2 (2)
Navarre 10.7 (67) d Maldon 4.1 (25)
LADDER: CARISBROOK 44, AVOCA 44, HARCOURT 36, NATTE BEALIBA 32, NAVARRE 28, MALDON 20, TRENTHAM 12, MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 12, Dunolly 12, Talbot 8, Campbells Creek 0
UNDER-11.5
Avoca 5.1 (31) d Trentham 3.1 (19)
Dunolly 4.11 (35) d Campbells Creek 0.0 (0)
Carisbrook 2.11 (23) d Natte Bealiba 2.4 (16)
Navarre 9.15 (69) d Maldon 2.1 (13)
Newstead 15.14 (104) d Talbot 0.0 (0)
LADDER: NEWSTEAD 52,
SENIORS
Lismore-Derrinallum 8.9 (57) d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 6.11 (47)
Ararat Eagles 22.16 (148) d Great Western 9.11 (65)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 13.16 (94) d SMW Rovers 2.2 (14)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 16.12 (108) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 5.4 (34)
Tatyoon 32.16 (208) d Caramut 2.5 (17)
Penshurst 42.33 (285) d Moyston-Willaura 1.1 (7)
LADDER: WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 52, PENSHURST 48, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 36, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 36, ARARAT EAGLES 36, TATYOON 30, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 28, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 22, Great Western 12, SMW Rovers 8, Moyston-Willaura 4, Caramut 0
RESERVES
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 5.4 (34) d Lismore-Derrinallum 5.1 (31)
Ararat Eagles 9.21 (75) d Great Western 2.1 (13)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8.4 (52) d SMW Rovers 5.10 (40)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 14.5 (89) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4.5 (29)
Tatyoon 12.9 (81) d Caramut 1.1 (7)
Penshurst 16.15 (111) d Moyston-Willaura 1.0 (6)
LADDER: PENSHURST 48, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 48, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 40, ARARAT EAGLES 40, WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 32, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 28, GREAT WESTERN 24, TATYOON 16, Hawkesdale-Macarthur 16, SMW Rovers 12, Moyston-Willaura 8, Caramut 0
UNDER-16.5
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 19.12 (126) d Lismore-Derrinallum 0.0 (0)
Great Western 5.9 (39) d Ararat Eagles 5.7 (37)
Tatyoon 3.7 (25) d Caramut 1.3 (9)
Moyston-Willaura 4.4 (28) d Penshurst 2.10 (22)
LADDER: GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 48, TATYOON 36, MOYSTON-WILLAURA 32, CARAMUT 24, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 18, GREAT WESTERN 16, Penshurst 14, Ararat Eagles 12, Lismore-Derrinallum 4
A GRADE
North Ballarat 72 d Bacchus Marsh 22
Lake Wendouree 67 d Ballarat 23
Darley 62 d Sebastopol 33
Melton 46 d Melton South 40
LADDER: SUNBURY 50, DARLEY 48, NORTH BALLARAT 46, MELTON SOUTH 44, LAKE WENDOUREE 42, REDAN 32, East Point 24, Sebastopol 18, Melton 16, Ballarat 16, Bacchus Marsh 4
B GRADE
North Ballarat 57 d Bacchus Marsh 41
Lake Wendouree 79 d Ballarat 23
Darley 37 d Sebastopol 17
Melton South 68 d Melton 33
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 48, MELTON SOUTH 48, REDAN 48, SUNBURY 48, NORTH BALLARAT 40, DARLEY 32, East Point 28, Sebastopol 20, Melton 12, Ballarat 12, Bacchus Marsh 4
C GRADE
North Ballarat 35 d Bacchus Marsh 27
Lake Wendouree 32 d Ballarat 21
Sebastopol 27 d Darley 18
Melton South 36 d Melton 30
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 48, SEBASTOPOL 42, BALLARAT 40, MELTON 40, REDAN 36, SUNBURY 34, Melton South 34, Darley 30, East Point 20, North Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 8
D GRADE
Bacchus Marsh 38 d North Ballarat 32
Lake Wendouree 46 d Ballarat 17
Sebastopol 31 d Darley 13
Melton South 26 d Melton 23
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 56, SUNBURY 48, NORTH BALLARAT 48, EAST POINT 44, MELTON SOUTH 30, DARLEY 28, Redan 28, Sebastopol 24, Ballarat 22, Melton 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
E GRADE
North Ballarat 29 d Bacchus Marsh 10
Lake Wendouree 33 d Ballarat 8
Sebastopol 37 d Darley 25
Melton South 40 d Melton 30
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 56, LAKE WENDOUREE 48, SUNBURY 46, MELTON 42, EAST POINT 36, SEBASTOPOL 28, North Ballarat 26, Darley 22, Redan 20, Ballarat 12, Bacchus Marsh 4
19/UNDER
North Ballarat 59 d Bacchus Marsh 17
Lake Wendouree 34 d Ballarat 32
Darley 52 d Sebastopol 19
Melton South 83 d Melton 20
LADDER: REDAN 56, DARLEY 50, EAST POINT 42, MELTON SOUTH 40, NORTH BALLARAT 36, LAKE WENDOUREE 32, Sunbury 32, Ballarat 28, Sebastopol 12, Bacchus Marsh 8, Melton 4
A GRADE
Daylesford 60 d Waubra 38
Bungaree v Skipton
Clunes 53 d Creswick 26
Newlyn 46 d Carngham-Linton 28
Springbank v Beaufort
Hepburn 62 d Gordon 37
Dunnstown v Ballan
Rokewood-Corindhap v Learmonth
B GRADE
Daylesford 39 d Waubra 28
Skipton 26 d Bungaree 25
Clunes 32 d Creswick 31
Newlyn 28 d Carngham-Linton 20
Springbank v Beaufort
Gordon 47 d Hepburn 35
Ballan 39 d Dunnstown 10
Rokewood-Corindhap v Learmonth
C GRADE
Waubra 31 d Daylesford 15
Bungaree 54 d Skipton 24
Clunes 45 d Creswick 24
Carngham-Linton 33 d Newlyn 24
Springbank v Beaufort
Hepburn 30 d Gordon 20
Ballan 30 d Dunnstown 23
Learmonth 47 d Rokewood-Corindhap 34
LADDER: BUNGAREE 52, LEARMONTH 52, BUNINYONG 44, SPRINGBANK 38, CARNGHAM-LINTON 38, BALLAN 36, WAUBRA 36, HEPBURN 36, Gordon 36, Rokewood-Corindhap 32, Beaufort 22, Clunes 18, Newlyn 16, Dunnstown 16, Creswick 8, Skipton 8, Daylesford 8
D GRADE
Daylesford 38 d Waubra 10
Bungaree 37 d Skipton 2
Clunes 29 d Creswick 18
Carngham-Linton 26 d Newlyn 19
Springbank v Beaufort
Gordon 42 d Hepburn 19
Dunnstown 20 d Ballan 12
Rokewood-Corindhap 20 d Learmonth 12
LADDER: GORDON 50, BALLAN 48, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 46, DUNNSTOWN 44, BUNGAREE 38, NEWLYN 36, LEARMONTH 36, CLUNES 34, Carngham-Linton 32, Hepburn 32, Springbank 28, Daylesford 26, Beaufort 16, Buninyong 16, Skipton 10, Creswick 8, Waubra 0
17/UNDER
Waubra 21 d Daylesford 8
Skipton 31 d Bungaree 15
Carngham-Linton 27 d Newlyn 20
Springbank 31 d Beaufort 21
Hepburn 20 d Gordon 17
Dunnstown 26 d Ballan 20
Rokewood-Corindhap 30 d Learmonth 26
LADDER: SKIPTON 56, BUNGAREE 52, HEPBURN 48, BUNINYONG 44, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 40, SPRINGBANK 36, LEARMONTH 36, GORDON 32, Carngham-Linton 28, Clunes 28, Newlyn 24, Dunnstown 24, Ballan 18, Waubra 12, Beaufort 10, Daylesford 8, Creswick 4
15/UNDER
Daylesford 27 d Waubra 26
Skipton 14 d Bungaree 5
Clunes 36 d Creswick 18
Carngham-Linton 19 d Newlyn 17
Springbank 24 d Beaufort 7
Gordon 29 d Hepburn 8
Ballan 33 d Dunnstown 14
Learmonth 30 d Rokewood-Corindhap 20
LADDER: GORDON 56, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 52, LEARMONTH 42, BALLAN 40, SKIPTON 38, DAYLESFORD 36, CARNHGHAM-LINTON 36, NEWLYN 32, Springbank 32, Waubra 30, Dunnstown 28, Buninyong 24, Clunes 24, Hepburn 14, Bungaree 8, Creswick 4, Beaufort 4
13/UNDER
Waubra 25 d Daylesford 7
Bungaree 18 d Skipton 8
Clunes 19 d Creswick 13
Newlyn 11 d Carngham-Linton 10
Beaufort 38 d Springbank 5
Hepburn 33 d Gordon 3
Ballan 23 d Dunnstown 16
Rokewood-Corindhap 33 d Learmonth 24
LADDER: WAUBRA 56, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 52, BEAUFORT 44, BUNGAREE 40, SKIPTON 38, DAYLESFORD 36, LEARMONTH 32, BALLAN 30, Clunes 28, Carngham-Linton 28, Hepburn 28, Dunnstown 24, Springbank 20, Newlyn 16, Buninyong 16, Creswick 4, Gordon 4
A GRADE
Avoca 56 d Trentham 31
Dunolly v Campbells Creek
Natte Bealiba 57 d Carisbrook 34
Navarre v Maldon
Talbot 60 d Newstead 38
B GRADE
Avoca 53 d Trentham 8
Dunolly 30 d Campbells Creek 23
Natte Bealiba 30 d Carisbrook 25
Navarre v Maldon
Newstead 31 d Talbot 26
C GRADE
Avoca 29 d Trentham 26
Campbells Creek 35 d Dunolly 15
Natte Bealiba 40 d Carisbrook 21
Navarre v Maldon
Newstead 33 d Talbot 7
17/UNDER
Trentham 27 d Avoca 17
Dunolly 30 d Campbells Creek 17
Natte Bealiba 35 d Carisbrook 21
Navarre v Maldon
Newstead 40 d Talbot 4
15/UNDER
Avoca 28 d Trentham 12
Dunolly 13 d Campbells Creek 10
Carisbrook 24 d Natte Bealiba 22
Navarre v Maldon
Talbot 25 d Newstead 13
13/UNDER
Avoca 57 d Trentham 0
Dunolly 24 d Campbells Creek 20
Carisbrook 27 d Natte Bealiba 15
Navarre v Maldon
Newstead 21 d Talbot 15
11/UNDER
Dunolly v Campbells Creek
Natte Bealiba 12 d Carisbrook 11
Navarre v Maldon
Newstead 19 d Talbot 11
A GRADE
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 35 d Lismore-Derrinallum 27
Ararat Eagles 54 d Great Western 15
SMW Rovers 56 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 37
Woorndoo-Mortlake 38 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 25
Tatyoon 58 d Caramut 26
Penshurst 43 d Moyston-Willaura 34
ARARAT EAGLES 52, TATYOON 48, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 40, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 36, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 32, PENSHURST 28, Lismore-Derrinallum 20, SMW Rovers 20, Great Western 16, Caramut 8, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8, Moyston-Willaura 4
B GRADE
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 29 d Lismore-Derrinallum 19
Ararat Eagles 53 d Great Western 14
SMW Rovers 43 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 16
Woorndoo-Mortlake 34 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 25
Tatyoon 47 d Caramut 19
Penshurst 26 d Moyston-Willaura 22
LADDER: ARARAT EAGLES 52, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 44, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 40, TATYOON 34, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 32, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 28, Great Western 26, Penshurst 22, Caramut 14, SMW Rovers 12, Moyston-Willaura 4, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0
C GRADE
Lismore-Derrinallum 38 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 17
Ararat Eagles 32 d Great Western 24
SMW Rovers 21 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 15
Woorndoo-Mortlake 51 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 23
Caramut 34 d Tatyoon 23
Penshurst 48 d Moyston-Willaura 11
LADDER: LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 48, ARARAT EAGLES 48, CARAMUT 36, TATYOON 34, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 34, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 32, Penshurst 28, Glenthompson-Dunkeld 18, Great Western 14, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8, Moyston-Willaura 4, SMW Rovers 4
18/UNDER
Lismore-Derrinallum v Glenthompson-Dunkeld
Ararat Eagles 10 d Great Western 0
SMW Rovers 26 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 21
Woorndoo-Mortlake 51 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 25
Caramut 34 d Tatyoon 23
Penshurst 48 d Moyston-Willaura 11
15/UNDER
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 33 d Lismore-Derrinallum 5
Great Western 28 d Ararat Eagles 6
SMW Rovers 10 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0
Woorndoo-Mortlake 48 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 9
Tatyoon 18 d Caramut 11
Penshurst 14 d Moyston-Willaura 11
LADDER: WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 48, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKIELD 48, TATYOON 40, MOYSTON-WILLAURA 36, PENSHURST 36, GREAT WESTERN 32, Caramut 20, SMW Rovers 18, Hawkesdale-Macarthur 16, Lismore-Derrinallum 12, Ararat Eagles 6, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0
13/UNDER
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 18 d Lismore-Derrinallum 11
Great Western 36 d Ararat Eagles 4
SMW Rovers v Wickliffe-Lake Bolac
Woorndoo-Mortlake 21 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 8
Caramut 17 d Tatyoon 10
Penshurst 34 d Moyston-Willaura 2
