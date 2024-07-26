'I'll be there forever': coach Libby Denouden on Rokewood-Corindhap

A grade playing-coach Libby Denouden says driving through the gate at Rokewood-Coridnhap is like driving up to her house.
"I don't think I've ever been at a club where it's still a good old country club," she said.
"It's not driven by a dollar or anything like that.
It's just good, honest, hard working people that just all get together on on a Saturday and and have fun."
Denouden started coaching for the Grasshoppers in the Central Highlands Netball League last year, but it is her first season solo in the role.
"I've got a support crew on on the side-line on Saturday, which helps," she said. "When you're a playing coach, it's harder to to see things as they unfold."
Denouden said the Grasshoppers are joined by a few "newbies" this year, as only four players from last year's A grade team stayed on for another year.
"Everyone's gelled really well together," she said. "We are not a team of superstars.
"We are a team of girls that will grin and bear the hard work and do whatever we can to get us across the line."
Rokewood-Corindhap sits fifth on the ladder after two wins against top eight teams Ballan and Hepburn the past two weeks.
But Denouden hopes the team will finish in the top four, which would give them a second chance come the first round of finals.
The Grasshoppers will be put to the test at their home court against undefeated Learmonth on Saturday - Denouden said they will be going for the win.
"We are looking forward to going in as underdogs and people expect nothing from us, which is nice," she said. "We're looking at just going in and having a crack."
In other games for the weekend, Waubra will have a tough match-up against top-three team Daylesford at the Kangaroos home court.
Over at Bungaree, Skipton will be looking to keep its momentum after a win against Creswick last week, but the Demons will provide a challenge as they chase a spot in the top eight.
Creswick will need to win at their home courts against Clunes if they are to stay competitive in the race for finals while Newlyn will look to gain confidence after a seven-goal loss to Springbank last week when it takes on Carngham-Linton.
Springbank will be at home to a Beaufort side aiming to continue its momentum from their past two wins.
Gordon will have a challenge at home when it takes to the court against top-four side Hepburn
After three losses and a bye-round, Ballan will hope to use the game against Dunnstown to get their rhythm back.
Daylesford (3rd) v Waubra (17th)
Bungaree (11th) v Skipton (13th)
Creswick (16th) v Clunes (12th)
Carngham-Linton (14th) v Newlyn (6th)
Springbank (2nd) v Beaufort (8th)
Gordon (10th) v Hepburn (4th)
Dunnstown (15th) v Ballan (7th)
Rokewood-Corindhap (5th) v Learmonth (1st)
