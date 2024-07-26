Looking for a new career? Find out the jobs in demand in Ballarat

Aged care, disability care, manufacturing and trades are among the careers to focus on for people looking for jobs in Ballarat now and in to the future.
Hundreds of jobs, careers, training options and businesses were in the spotlight at the annual Ballarat Jobs and Training Expo which this year drew a bigger than usual number of adult job seekers and those looking for a career change.
While hundreds of secondary school students explored future careers at the expo, held across two sites at the Ballarat Goods Shed and Civic Hall, Ballarat Group Training business development manager Julie Butler said there were more adults looking at career options than seen in previous years.
Ms Butler said vacancies and future careers in manufacturing were always strong around Ballarat, along with trades including electrotechnology, aged care and disability care.
Visitors to the expo also showed strong interest in 'microcredentials' and non-accredited training such as mental health first aid.
"People are just trying to upskill themselves so when they start a new career they've got the full package of skills," Ms Butler said.
About 1000 students attended from schools across the region and around 500 members of the general public registered to attend, with others simply showing up on the day.
"We've had more people looking for a change in career, skilled workers looking to do something else, people made redundant in Ballarat looking for other opportunities ... there's been more of them this year as opposed to mainly school leavers," she said.
"I had a lady come in who was 57 and wants to start an apprenticeship. There's a shortage of skills workers and a lot more opportunity for people who are willing to look."
Ms Butler said there were also more students wanting to leave school early and start an apprenticeship, or start a school based apprenticeship to get a head start on their future career.
mecwacare Ballarat centre manager Tracy Horn said there had been lots of interest and she had met three people she would likely employ after a formal interview next week.
"I spoke on radio this morning then had someone come in and give me their resume," she said.
mecwacare provides aged care, disability care, in-home and community care, and respite and with the ageing population demand for services, and staff, was always increasing.
