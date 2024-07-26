Why Lisa and Bill want to preserve Daylesford's natural springs

Daylesford residents like Lisa Rodier want to ensure the natural springs in the region are looked after.
Through their advocacy work, the first stage of construction and landscaping has been completed at the Central Springs Reserve.
Ms Rodier is a community member on the Hepburn Shire's mineral springs reserve advisory committee.
She said she did not like what was happening in the area and when there was an opportunity to be a part of the committee and make a change she said she "couldn't just sit and complain".
The group have been a part of putting together a master plan for the area and stage one is now complete, fixing the hydroelectric pump, building a paved picnic, barbeque area and increasing signage.
Committee member Bill Guest said the area had visitors over the years but was getting rundown.
"A lot of the pumps needed a lot of attention, that was the biggest thing we needed to look at" he said.
Dja Dja Wurrung Clans aboriginal corporation group helped collaborate on the design elements of the area.
"There is relevance and usefulness for us to be a country and to work commercially, but also to bring culture to light through art and design," chief executive Rodney Carter said
"Going forward, the more that we do things like this, as much as it helps heal my people, hopefully it heals others and our children."
Mr Carter said these kinds of projects would help set the region apart from other tourist areas and regional economies.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said it was exciting for the reserve to be open at the same time Daylesford has been recognised as Victoria's top small tourism town.
Cr Hood said the award will generate more publicity and awareness for the town and shire.
"It's great to win awards like this to get acknowledgement, because, the reality is tourism and visitation is so important to the shire economy and the Daylesford economy," he said.
The project cost $1.25 million, $350,000 was from the federal government. $35,000 from the state and the rest from the Hepburn Shire.
"What we're looking for are things that bring people together," Ballarat MP Catherine King said when discussing the large number of funding proposals that pass her desk.
