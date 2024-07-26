See inside the latest addition to Ballarat's nightlife precinct

The latest addition to Ballarat's hospitality precinct hopes people will feel welcomed by its easy-going and intimate atmosphere.
Our Bar had its official opening on July 26, at the venue which was formerly home to wine bar The Comfort of Strangers.
The new venture is a partnership between tradesmen-turned-publicans Brad Yarwood and Bernie Keogh.
Our Bar venue manager Nicholas Brown said the new venue would have a "different style" to The Comfort of Strangers, and promised to make something that could cater to everyone.
"In terms of the drinks we provide and the service we provide, it is all about connection and just chatting to people," Mr Brown said.
"We are just really trying to make something that is really fun. It is not trying to be anything.
"We are not going too far away from what people know and recognise, or trying to be too niche so that people are intimidated by the menu selection. If you want a beer you can get a beer."
The slender space the venue occupies has been renovated and brightened, retaining its distinct exposed bluestone wall.
Mr Brown comes to Our Bar with a wealth of hospitality experience, most recently at late night venue Volta, and said he was proud to be working in Ballarat's unique food and drink scene.
He urged anyone out for a night in town to try venues they were unfamiliar with, as they might be pleasantly surprised.
"There are some really good places at the moment who are making their own gin, like Itinerant Spirits, they have been kicking goals at the moment. Then we have our mates down the road who run Renard. They have a really awesome social club environment," Mr Brown said.
"It is the same thing, it is not just about having cocktails or feeling intimidated, it is about catching up with mates.
"You don't just have to go out for dinner anymore. I know people are a lot more cautious on how they are going to spend their money, and that is completely understandable.
"But I think there is a bit more on offer than what people given Ballarat credit for. It is just a matter of popping your head in."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.