Inside Ballarat's newest bar in Mair Street

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with your weekend wrap from our newsroom.
First up this morning, reporter Alex Dalziel speaks to the guys behind the latest addition to Ballarat's hospitality precinct.
Our Bar, located on Mair Street, opened yesterday, formerly home to wine bar The Comfort of Strangers.
It's a new partnership between tradies-turned-publicans, Brad Yarwood and Bernie Keogh.
Read more about it in Alex's story below.
Meanwhile, a labourer who targeted two rural properties near Ballarat and stole guns, ammunition and other weapons will spend years behind bars.
Steven Harris, 34, was sentenced in the Victorian County Court on July 26, 2024, for burgling properties in Scotsburn and Smythes Creek in July 2022.
Harris was also charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of multiple illicit substances.
And in sport, Greg Gliddon rounds up all of Ballarat's Olympians and lists when you can see them all in action over the coming weeks.
Plus, don't miss Central Highlands Football League expert David Brehaut with his round 14 live stream of the game between Creswick and Clunes.
Have a great weekend and stay warm.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
