Meet Nieve Walton: Behind The Byline

Dear subscribers,
For the past few weeks, we've brought you our Behind the Byline series, where we introduce each of our reporting team here at The Courier. It's part of us giving you an insight into how our newsroom operates and the people reporting the news that matters here in Ballarat.
This morning, we profile reporter Nieve Walton.
Nieve is our politics reporter but also profiles new and emerging businesses, CBD issues and other stories from time to time.
In December, she spearheaded our 40 under 40 project, a snapshot of Ballarat's young leaders.
Below, she answers five questions about her background, journalism career, and what she enjoys about Ballarat.
What's your background?
I moved to Australia from England when I was seven.
My parents were drawn to the amount of space they could have in Melbourne's western suburbs compared to what they were used to.
They built a house in Tarneit, which has seen huge amounts of growth and development in the past 15 years.
The area is now almost unrecognisable.
I studied a Bachelor of Communication - Journalism at RMIT University in Melbourne.
What were you doing previously before starting at The Courier?
On a quest to escape Melbourne lockdown and get hands-on journalism experience, I moved to Wangaratta in Victoria's north east as I was finishing my degree.
I worked on breakfast radio news for their local radio stations Edge FM and 3NE.
What do you enjoy about working in journalism?
I like that I can answer questions about what is happening in a town or a city, particularly when it is something that has a big impact on your everyday life, like being able to access housing or public transport.
Working in a newsroom in a regional city means you get to know a lot about the area you live in.
It makes me a great tour guide when people come to visit.
We have some very creative people in this city who are working to make it better and speaking to them is inspiring.
What's been the most significant story you've covered while at The Courier?
I am a self-professed election nerd and at The Courier, I have been a part of the reporting coverage for the 2022 federal election and 2024 state election.
During election campaigns, you run on six weeks of adrenaline and write like crazy but it's all worth it if people feel like they are informed before they vote.
Victorian budgets are also another favourite. For the past two years, I spent budget morning in Melbourne looking through the papers to see which projects would be funded for Ballarat.
What's your favourite thing about Ballarat or something people may not know about the city?
We have a very vibrant and varied craft and art scene in the city.
I started to pick up fibre arts again during COVID and my interest has kept going while in Ballarat.
There are many people in different groups in Ballarat you can learn from and we have some shops like The Crafty Squirrel and Gail's Patchwork Emporium that spark your creativity.
You can follow more of Nieve's work, here.
Thanks for reading. I'd love to hear your feedback and who you'd like to read about next.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
