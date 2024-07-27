Spilt Milk dried up for 2024 in late-night announcement

One of Ballarat's largest events for music lovers has been cancelled via social media.
On Friday night, Spilt Milk organisers announced via their Instagram page they would not be holding the music festival which stops include Canberra, Gold Coast, Perth, and Ballarat.
It stated it "couldn't get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year", but promised the festival would return.
Spilt Milk in Ballarat brings tens of thousands of people to the area bringing thousands to accommodation and small businesses in the area.
Numerous businesses reported being fully booked, and the remaining accommodation had price tags of up to $1000 months before the event, normally held in early December.
The 2023 Spilt Milk included huge headline acts Dom Dolla and Post Malone as well as Australian artists like Peach PRC, Ocean Alley and Lime Cordiale.
The 2023 one-day music event had sold out by July.
Ballarat-based band Blue Vedder performed in 2023 and 2022.
Lead Seth Hancock said having a regional festival brought huge opportunities to Ballarat.
"There's so many people that miss out on opportunities with festivals just being in cities, because a lot of people can't make that travel, especially after the festival, if it's just a single day," he said.
"It's really good tourism for the town, it brings a lot of people from outside of Ballarat and people get to showcase their city."
