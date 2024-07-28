A new Bridge Mall business fills a gap in community cuisine needs

A new Bridge Mall business operator decided to take the plunge and open an Asian grocery store.
Vicky Xie was unsure about opening a business in Bridge Mall but it was her community who encouraged her to give it a go, ahead of its multi-million dollar revitalisation project.
"I wasn't sure because people told me Bridge Mall wasn't safe and there weren't a lot of people around but later on this year, my friends told me it was a good time to come in because the road is almost finished," she said.
"So much work and effort has been put in, it will be busy here."
Ms Xie used to have to travel to Melbourne to get Asian groceries after moving to Ballarat two years ago.
"It was really hard to buy Asian groceries here," she said.
"We'd travel an hour and a half to Melbourne every few weeks and then I started an online group for orders."
Ms Xie spent a year doing trips and taking online orders for her community as a small business before deciding to tackle a brick-and-mortar store, called C Store, her first business venture.
The Bridge Mall redevelopment is a $23 million fully City of Ballarat council-funded project that has repaved the street.
The mall will become a one-way road and will include social spaces like seating and a playground.
The project faced some difficulties when requiring an additional $4.7 million to properly uncover a 150-year-old bridge.
A jewellers and gift shop are in the works to open at Bridge Mall.
Despite previous concerns over Bridge Mall, Ms Xie said people were curious about the new store.
"A lot of people pass by while they're walking around and see the store and they come in," she said.
"They'll buy one or two things to try. People will then come back for more - they love my snacks."
Social media trends have helped out popularity of the shop, with a lot of people looking for self-heating noodles.
"People who travel to Asia recognise some of the food and the hot pot noodle is popular on social media," Ms Xie said.
Drinks like Mogu Mogu, instant noodles, and savoury snacks are popular for people looking to try new things but people familiar with Asian cuisine can pick up herbs, spices, sauces, and other ingredients they might not be able to normally find in Ballarat.
Ms Xie said people working in nearby businesses are already returning customers for snacks.
After being open for only a few days, Ms Xie was hopeful about the future of Bridge Mall and her business.
"When the street is open and ready, we'll have more people coming around," she said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.