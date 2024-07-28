Bigger space for op-shop on Armstrong St means more variety for shoppers

After 13 years at Bridge Mall, Ballarat Central Salvos has moved to a new, bigger spot on Armstrong Street.
The shop on the typically hospitality-based street opened on Wednesday, July 24 after three weeks of working setting up the new store.
Salvos country west area manager Shayne Camille said they had outgrown their old, smaller space.
"We wanted to find a bigger space and this space became available," she said.
"We were looking for a bigger space where we could be in a different part of Ballarat. This offers us to be able to have more stock and whole lot more variety."
Ms Camille said the location on Armstrong Street meant people who might not normally op-shop could come across the Salvos store.
"People who shop in this part of Ballarat, it's given them a chance to pop into a Salvos Store," she said.
"People who are going out for breakfast or out for lunch are coming in who didn't even know we were here. It's bringing in a whole new customer base."
Given the central location, Ms Camille said it also opened up opportunities to engage with neighbouring businesses.
Over the past few years, with both cost-of-living issues and sustainability practices, more people are looking to op-shops to do their shopping.
Ms Camille said more people were op-shopping and more people were trying out op-shops for the first time.
"On opening day people were coming into the shop at lunchtime that may have never shopped in a Salvos before," she said.
"It's opening up another generation to come in.
"It's a good thing for the community, we'll work with different parts of the community."
The new Salvos store, where Housey Housey used to be, has men's, women's, and children's clothes, homeware, books, and more.
Ms Camille said winter clothes donations were still welcome this time of year.
Money raised at Salvos Stores goes to the Salvation Army to fund their community support programs.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.