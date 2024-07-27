GALLERY | All the action from the football league around Ballarat

The weather outside is frightful, but our photographers are being delightful, heading out into the elements to bring you all this great action from Saturday's football and netball matches.
In the Central Highlands football and netball leagues, Kate Healy headed off to see top-side Bungaree go up against Skipton, while Adam Trafford went all the way to Gordon for the clash of the titans between Gordon and Hepburn.
In the Ballarat Football Netball League, Lachlan Bence was at CE Brown Reserve for football and netball between Lake Wendouree and Ballarat and he also went across to Mars Stadium for SImon McCartin's 200th senior match for North Ballarat as they clashed with Bacchus Marsh.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.