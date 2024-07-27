Darley holds on for epic win, ending Sebastopol's finals dream

Any doubts towards the premiership defence of Darley has been put to bed after the injury hit Devils summoned the want and will to win, with an epic five-point victory over a surging Sebastopol.
The Devils led all day but had to withstand a frenetic final-term surge from the Burra, who cut into the the lead, but were unable to get across the line as Darley hung on for a meritorious 7.10 (52) to 6.11 (47) win.
With many of their starting 18 out of the side, Darley had to play a straight up-and-down contest game, not giving the opposition any room to move.
Throughout the contest, the Devils held a small lead, but managed to hold on in a tremendous win, which has cemented their position in the finals, and in doing so, has ended any hope Sebastopol had of making a late run to the line, despite a favourable draw in the final weeks of the season.
Sebastopol loss, coupled with Ballarat's solid, if far from spectacular, win over Lake Wendouree leaves the final six all but locked in a month out from the end of the season.
The Swans second quarter was the key in its 13.12 (90) to 9.4 (58) win over the Lakers. Apart from that 20-minute patch where the visitors rammed home six-goals-to-one, the match proved to be pretty even throughout.
The Lakers did reduce the margin to 20 points, 12 minutes into the last quarter after kicking the first three goals of the term to briefly threaten a comeback win, but Ballarat steadied over the next 10 minutes as both teams failed to convert opportunities.
It was far from the perfect display from Ballarat, but it was enough to get the job done and now leaves the Swans three games and 25 per cent clear inside the top six.
North Ballarat celebrated Simon McCartin's big day in his 200th milestone with a strong win over Bacchus Marsh.
It was one of the Roosters' best second halves in a long time as they slammed home 13-goals-to-three in the second half to win 17.14 (116) to 5.9 (39).
Joel Freeman's five goals was the highlight for the Roosters who affirmed their finals campaign with a strong win.
The Melton derby unfortunately turned into a non-event with the Bloods dominating from start to finish in a massive win over Melton South.
It took until the last quarter for Melton South to get a goal on the board through Cody Chapman, but it the Panthers only joy for the day as Melton ran out easy winners 22.13 (145) to 1.5 (11) and locked in their top-two finish on the ladder.
