Finals locked in as 'proud' Darley hold off Burra in thriller

Finals were on the line in Saturday's round 14 matches and at the end of the day, it was heartbreak for one club and a finals series all but locked in with Darley, North Ballarat and Ballarat all getting the points they needed to secure their spots.
The match-of-the-round between Sebastopol and Darley lived up to the hype with the injury-riddled Devils holding on for a thrilling five-point win, 7.10 (52) to 6.11 (47) and in doing so, officially locking in their position in September, and all but ending Sebastopol's hopes.
The Burra knew going in they had to make every post a winner in the run home and with a pretty comfortable looking draw, there was still a huge chance of them pushing into the finals.
But after dominating the opening part of the game, but failing to put a score on the board, a knee injury to star Luke Kiel turned the game in the home side's favour.
It was that point that coach Tony Lockyer felt his side lost control of the game.
"I'll be interested to see the stats, but the first 15-20 minutes of the game I felt we dominated," he said. "We just didn't hit the scoreboard. The first quarter was our term and to come in at quarter time and be down, we just didn't capitalise.
"I looked the scoreboard in the second quarter and we were 2.7, it was just poor kicking, that always ends up catching up with you. I think we lost some momentum when Kiel went down, it didn't look too good with his knee, but fingers crossed he's not too bad."
For Darley though, it was a win build on spirit and hard work after the Devils went into the match missing a slew of key players.
"I was really proud of our young boys, we got the points and I couldn't be happier," he said.
"They were coming at us, I felt they were running on top of the ground late. We've had four or five guys who have been pretty crook during the week, but we held on and I thought the reason we hung on was we stuck to our structure, backed ourselves and won the important one-on-ones, it was a really good win."
It was also a big result for North Ballarat which finally started to click into goal-kicking gear with a comfortable win over Bacchus Marsh in skipper Simon McCartin's 200th game.
It was another slow start for North, but a burst at the start of the third quarter blew the game apart for the home side, who ran away to win 17.14 (116) to 5.9 (39).
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield was a casualty of the game, twisting his knee, and admitting on Sunday it had pulled up sore.
He said his focus going forward would be to instill belief into his side, saying that the building blocks were in place, the players just needed more confidence going forward.
"I never want to make excuses, but our six starting midfield were all 19 year old's and we're asking them to do the job of 27 year olds," he said.
"There's a lot to like, I'm probably not as patient as I should be. But we need to stay united, stay the course and identify the key areas we need to grow.
"I've probably got a lot more belief in our boys than they do themselves and that's going to be the thing that I have to uncover with them going forward."
Ballarat was solid, yet far from spectacular in its 32-point win over Lake Wendouree 13.12 (90) to 9.4 (58). A big second quarter opened up the game for Ballarat who took a 41-point lead into half time.
But the game never looked like blowing out any further as the Lakers had just as much of the ball in the second half.
Lake Wendouree booted the first three goals of the last term and reduced the margin to just 20 point at the 12 minute mark, but a couple of crucial misses meant they were unable to close the gap further to set-up a big finish.
Ballarat steadied in the final moments to close out the game and likely, close out any other team from taking their finals position.
It was also a big day for Melton who gave up just one goal in a thumping victory over Melton South.
But while the final score read 22.13 (145) to 1.5 (11), Melton coach Troy Scoble said the Panthers were a much better unit than the scoreboard suggested.
"It was a bit of a battle on the day, it was a bit of a defensive battle," he said. "There were a lot of numbers around the ball. It was a really contested game of footy, Jaycob Hickey, Jack Walker were really strong around the ball."
Scoble said with a top-two spot now assured, he would use next week's bye to work out the club's strategy going forward with a likely qualifying final match-up with East Point already a key focus a month out.
"It's going to be about getting the players right now and making sure that they are right to go for the first final," he said.
