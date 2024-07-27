CHFL R14 wrap: Skipton, Newlyn land major blows

Skipton and Newlyn have given their premiership prospects some real bite.
The Emus and Cats had their most important wins of the Central Highlands Football League season to not only all but secure a finals berth, but also remain at the forefront of the battle for a double chance in the finals.
Skipton rebounded from a shock loss to Creswick to inflict top team Bungaree's second defeat of the season - getting home by 11 points at Bungaree.
Newlyn lifted itself into fourth position with a 19-point victory over Carngham-Linton at Snake Valley.
Bungaree still leads the competition, but only on percentage from Gordon and Daylesford.
Gordon capitalised on a strong start to down Hepburn by 31 points at a muddy Gordon and Daylesford thumped Waubra by 72 points at Daylesford.
Newlyn, Skipton and Dunnstown, which beat Ballan by 41 points, are all on 36 premiership points.
All need just one win in their remaining three games to make sure they stay in the top eight.
Hepburn and Carngham-Liinton are seventh and eighth and the most susceptible to a late challenge from Buninyong.
Although Buninyong (which had a bye) has been overtaken by Rokewood-Corindhap, it still appears the only team with any chance of forcing its way into the top eight. It will almost certainly need three wins to achieve that.
Rokewood-Corindhap defeated Learmonth by 33 points at Rokewood, but has a bye and games against Dunnstown and Gordon to come.
In other games, Creswick had its third win on end by defeating Clunes by six points at Creswick and Springbank overcame Beaufort by 41 points at Wallace.
BUNGAREE 44 179.25
GORDON 44 145.84
DAYLESFORD 44 143.67
NEWLYN 36 162.39
SKIPTON 36 147.47
DUNNSTOWN 36 134.12
HEPBURN 34 162.31
CARNGHAM-LINTON 32 129.51
Rokewood Corindhap 28 115.76
Buninyong 26 98.85
Learmonth 20 91.09
Creswick 20 68.29
Springbank 12 74.86
Ballan 12 70.37 12
Waubra Seniors 12 54.78
Clunes Seniors 8 65.04
Beaufort Seniors 4 29.27
Creswick 3.4 5.5 5.6 8.8 (56)
Clunes 2.3 4.4 7.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS - Creswick: D.Whitfield 5, R.Cox 1, J.Anagnostou 1, L.Scheele 1; Clunes: R.Thompson 1, M.Kasparian 1, M.Paramonov 1, M.Ryan 1, A.Bowd 1, M.Murray 1, D.Coon 1
BEST - Creswick: C.Hepworth, A.Sedgwick, D.Whitfield, T.Landwehr, E.Henderson, M.Hottes; Clunes: M.Kasparian, A.Bowd, A.Riches, M.Ryan, J.Radlof, B.Pickering
Rokewood Corindhap 2.8 5.8 7.10 9.14 (68)
Learmonth 2.2 3.2 4.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Barrenger 5, M.Riding 2, R.Aikman 1, M.Searl 1; Learmonth: D.Harberger 2, J.Findlay 1, W.Green 1, D.Folkes 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Barrenger, C.Long, M.Aikman, M.Rivett, J.Bragagnolo, Z.Priddle; Learmonth: W.Green, J.Rae, M.Judd, N.Willox, C.Kimber, P.Collins
Dunnstown 3.5 6.8 7.9 10.12 (72)
Ballan 1.2 2.4 3.6 4.7 (31)
GOALS - Dunnstown: M.Henderson 3, K.Dickson 2, W.Henderson 1, B.Whittaker 1, B.Murphy 1, J.Crone 1, B.Collins 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 2, J.Fuller 1, A.Mullane 1
BEST - Dunnstown: R.Adams, L.Hunter, W.Henderson, C.Tangey, P.Tuddenham, T.Wardell; Ballan: L.Conlan, J.Arnold, D.Nielsen, D.Velden, A.Mullane, R.Bongart
Springbank 4.4 7.6 7.12 9.14 (68)
Beaufort 1.0 1.1 1.1 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Springbank: B.Haintz 2, B.Maher 2, Z.Bozanich 2, J.Simpson 1, K.Maher 1, J.Thompson 1; Beaufort: S.Wotherspoon 1, K.johannesen 1, J.Mulcahy 1, D.Jones 1
BEST - Springbank: B.Haintz, T.Kelly, P.Glanford, H.Twaits, B.Maher, J.Thompson; Beaufort: R.Herman, J.Wotherspoon, L.Harris, A.Gaylard, J.McDermott, K.johannesen
Daylesford 6.1 9.3 11.6 16.7 (103)
Waubra 0.2 0.2 3.3 4.7 (31)
GOALS - Daylesford: C.Molivas 10, A.Panayi 3, T.Lee 1, C.Lee 1, T.Conroy 1; Waubra: B.Colligan 2, W.Tol 1, D.Jenkins 1
BEST - Daylesford: C.Molivas, A.Panayi, A.Boyse, T.Dean, L.Johnston, M.Cummings; Waubra: H.Roscoe, B.Colligan, N.Benson, M.Harrison, A.McPherson, D.Jenkins
Gordon 5.4 10.8 11.10 12.11 (83)
Hepburn 3.1 4.5 4.6 7.10 (52)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 5, J.Graham 2, J.Gorman 1, B.Sutcliffe 1, B.Griffiths 1, Z.Ryan 1, B.Payne 1; Hepburn: S.Tighe 3, I.Grant 2, B.Noble 1, B.Mckay 1
BEST - Gordon: R.Ranieri, M.Griffiths, A.Toohey, J.Lampi, J.Graham, M.Nolan; Hepburn: D.Dennis, N.Johns, J.Clarke, I.Grant, H.Rodgers, T.Brown
Newlyn 4.4 5.6 8.9 10.9 (69)
Carngham-Linton 0.1 2.5 4.5 7.8 (50)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 3, D.Fishwick 3, J.Cleary 1, M.Phelps 1, T.Nash 1, K.Prendergast 1; Carngham-Linton: D.O'Brien 2, B.Benson 2, W.Bruty 1, J.Pound 1, J.Foley 1
BEST - Newlyn: T.Nash, D.Wehrung, K.Collins, L.Hoy, S.Murphy-McKay, K.Prendergast; Carngham-Linton: T.Raven, S.Hopper, K.Raven, N.O'Brien, D.O'Brien, J.O'Brien
Skipton 4.3 7.3 7.6 8.10 (58)
Bungaree 2.1 3.6 5.8 6.11 (47)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 2, J.McClure 2, L.Stranks 1, S.Romeril 1, J.Draffin 1, P.Graham 1; Bungaree: J.Butler 3, J.Lukich 2, J.Mahar 1
BEST - Skipton: M.Gilbert, J.Webster, D.Phillips, J.McClure, P.Graham, L.Lamb; Bungaree: M.Geary, T.Elliott, B.Dodd, C.Edwards, J.Mahar, J.Gallagher
